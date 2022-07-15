Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 17

Its the final day of the Calgary Stampede but there are still a lot of concerts, events and pancakes to check out.

On the Grounds

Concerts

12:30 pm – School of Rock South Calgary – Coca-Cola Stage

1:45 pm – School of Rock Calgary House Band – Coca-Cola Stage

3 pm – Justin Hogg – Window on the West Stage

4 pm – Mariya Stokes – Nashville North

4:30 pm – April Reign – Window on the West Stage

4:45 pm – Jory Kinjo – The Virgin Plus Stage

6 pm – (Gates Open) Flo Rida/Peter Jackson – Cowboys Music Fest

6 pm – Window on the West – Brandon Lorenzo – Western Oasis

6 pm – Tristan Horncastle – Nashville North

8 pm – Kiesza – Coca-Cola Stage

9 pm – Grandson – Virgin Plus Stage

9 pm – Tyler Joe Miller – Nashville North

9:30 pm – Alessia Cara – Coca-Cola Stage

10:30 pm – Drew Gregory – Nashville North

Events

11 am – Historical Tours – Information Guest Services

11 am – Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena

11:30 am – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

11:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

12 pm – Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase, and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

12 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

12 pm – International Youth Livestock Show Youth Supreme – Nutrien Western Event Centre

12:30 pm – Junior Steer Classic

1 pm – Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

1:30 pm – Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium

1:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

2 pm – Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

2 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

2 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

2:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

2:30 pm – Hand Games – Elbow River Camp

2:45 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

3 pm – Team Cattle Penning Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena

3 pm – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm – Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase, and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4 pm – Team Cattle Penning 7 Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

4 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

4 pm – Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp

4 pm – Canadian National Minature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena

4:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

5 pm – Light Horse Demo – Northern Lights Arena

5:30 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

5:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

5:30 pm – Cowboy Up Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena

6 pm – Closing Ceremonies – Elbow River Camp

6:30 pm – Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena

6:30 pm – Cowboy Up Challenge Finals – Nutrien Western Event Centre

6:50 pm – Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps

7 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

7:30 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

7:45 pm – Evening Show – GMC Stadium

8:20 pm – Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

10:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps



Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

8 am – Central United

9 am – Maranatha Christian Reformed Church

9 am – Bridges Church

Concerts

11:30 am – Stampede Hangover Brunch w/ Carter Felker – King Eddy

12 pm – Tres Beaches – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up

12:30 pm – Divas Opera – Tomkins Park

2 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Alex Hughes – National Music Centre

3 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Alex Hughes – National Music Centre

Events

9:30 am – Fitness in the Park – Zumba – Tomkins Park

11 am – Film Screening – Buffy Sainte-Marie: A Multimedia Life – National Music Centre

7 pm (Doors) – Badlands Music Festival w/ Rewind

8:30 pm – Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – King Eddy

