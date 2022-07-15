Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 17

Its the final day of the Calgary Stampede but there are still a lot of concerts, events and pancakes to check out.
On the Grounds
Concerts
12:30 pm – School of Rock South Calgary – Coca-Cola Stage
1:45 pm – School of Rock Calgary House Band – Coca-Cola Stage
3 pm – Justin Hogg – Window on the West Stage
4 pm – Mariya Stokes – Nashville North
4:30 pm – April Reign – Window on the West Stage
4:45 pm – Jory Kinjo – The Virgin Plus Stage
6 pm – (Gates Open) Flo Rida/Peter Jackson – Cowboys Music Fest
6 pm – Window on the West – Brandon Lorenzo – Western Oasis
6 pm – Tristan Horncastle – Nashville North
8 pm – Kiesza – Coca-Cola Stage
9 pm – Grandson – Virgin Plus Stage
9 pm – Tyler Joe Miller – Nashville North
9:30 pm – Alessia Cara – Coca-Cola Stage
10:30 pm – Drew Gregory – Nashville North
Events
11 am – Historical Tours – Information Guest Services
11 am – Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena
11:30 am – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
11:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
12 pm – Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase, and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
12 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
12 pm – International Youth Livestock Show Youth Supreme – Nutrien Western Event Centre
12:30 pm – Junior Steer Classic
1 pm – Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp
1:30 pm – Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium
1:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
2 pm – Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
2 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
2 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
2:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
2:30 pm – Hand Games – Elbow River Camp
2:45 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
3 pm – Team Cattle Penning Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena
3 pm – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm – Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase, and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4 pm – Team Cattle Penning 7 Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre
4 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
4 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
4 pm – Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp
4 pm – Canadian National Minature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena
4:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
5 pm – Light Horse Demo – Northern Lights Arena
5:30 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
5:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
5:30 pm – Cowboy Up Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena
6 pm – Closing Ceremonies – Elbow River Camp
6:30 pm – Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena
6:30 pm – Cowboy Up Challenge Finals – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6:50 pm – Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps
7 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
7:30 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
7:45 pm – Evening Show – GMC Stadium
8:20 pm – Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
10:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
Around the City
8 am – Central United
9 am – Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
9 am – Bridges Church
Concerts
11:30 am – Stampede Hangover Brunch w/ Carter Felker – King Eddy
12 pm – Tres Beaches – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up
12:30 pm – Divas Opera – Tomkins Park
2 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Alex Hughes – National Music Centre
3 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Alex Hughes – National Music Centre
Events
9:30 am – Fitness in the Park – Zumba – Tomkins Park
11 am – Film Screening – Buffy Sainte-Marie: A Multimedia Life – National Music Centre
7 pm (Doors) – Badlands Music Festival w/ Rewind
8:30 pm – Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – King Eddy