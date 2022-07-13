Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 13

Some legendary performers from the worlds of hip-hop, pop, rock, and country are in Calgary for a loaded day.

On the Grounds

Brings the kids down, it’s BMO Kids’ Day!

Stampede with your little ones with free breakfast in the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 to 9:30 am while quantities last, and a free variety show from 8 to 10 am

Free entry all day for kids 12 and under and free entry for everyone until 10 a.m.

Concerts

12:30 pm – Don Amero at the Coca-Cola Stage

1:45 pm – Clerel at the Coca-Cola Stage

3 pm – Christie Simmons at the Window on the West Stage

4 pm – Alex Hughes at Nashville North

4:30 pm – Jim Peace and Prairie Justus at the Window on the West Stage

4:45 pm – The Free Label at the Virgin Plus Stage

6 pm (Gates Open) – Ludacris/T.I./Big Sean at the Cowboys Music Fest

6 pm – Steve Jevne at the Window on the West Stage

6 pm – Devin Cooper at the Nashville North

7 pm – Ruby Waters at the Coca-Cola Stage

8 pm – Allan Rayman at the Coca-Cola Stage

9:30 pm – Tasha Sultana at the Coca-Cola Stage

9:30 pm – Sacha at Nashville North

10 pm – Lupe Fiasco at The Virgin Plus Stage

10:30 pm – The Reklaws at the Nashville North

11:59 pm – Drew Gregory at the Nashville North

Events

9 am – 25th Anniversary Stock Dog World Championship Go Round Two – Nutrien Western Event Centre

10:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

11 am – Historical Tours – Information Guest Services

11:30 am – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

11:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

12 pm – Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

12 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

12 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

12:30 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

12:30 pm – Kids’ Day Parade – Elbow River Camp

1 pm – Kid’s Day Powwow – Elbow River Camp

1:30 pm – Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium

1:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

2 pm – Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

2 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

2 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

2:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

2:30 pm – Hand Games – Elbow River Camp

2:30 pm – Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre

3 pm – Calgary Stampede Powwow – Saddledome

3 pm – Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre

3 pm – Heavy Horse Full Warm up – Northern Lights Arena

3 pm – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm – Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4 pm – Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4 pm – Heavy Horse Pull – Middleweight Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4 pm – Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp

4 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

4 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

4:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

5:30 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

5:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

6 pm – Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp

6:30 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

6:30 pm – 25th Anniversary Stock Dog World Championship Finals – Nutrien Western Event Centre

6:50 pm – Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps

7 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

7:30 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

7:30 pm – Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Northern Lights Arena

7:45 pm – Evening Show – GMC Stadium

8:20 pm – Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

10:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

7 am – Kids U New Brighton

8 am – Elegance Medispa

8 am – Power Properties

9 am – Binance Canada

9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Southcentre

9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Dalhousie

Concerts

12 pm – Dozie/VERSVS – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up

1 pm – Lulahh N’ The Classic Crew – Tomkins Park

2 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Kayla Williams – National Music Centre

3 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Kayla Williams – National Music Centre

3 pm (Gates Open) – Roundup Music Festival w/ The Offspring

5 pm (Doors) – The Chainsmokers – Badlands Music Festival

6 pm – Corb Lund – Wildhorse Saloon

8:30 pm – Blake Reid Band – King Eddy

Events

8:30 am – Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza