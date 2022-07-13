Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 13

Some legendary performers from the worlds of hip-hop, pop, rock, and country are in Calgary for a loaded day.
On the Grounds
Brings the kids down, it’s BMO Kids’ Day!
Stampede with your little ones with free breakfast in the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 to 9:30 am while quantities last, and a free variety show from 8 to 10 am
Free entry all day for kids 12 and under and free entry for everyone until 10 a.m.
Concerts
12:30 pm – Don Amero at the Coca-Cola Stage
1:45 pm – Clerel at the Coca-Cola Stage
3 pm – Christie Simmons at the Window on the West Stage
4 pm – Alex Hughes at Nashville North
4:30 pm – Jim Peace and Prairie Justus at the Window on the West Stage
4:45 pm – The Free Label at the Virgin Plus Stage
6 pm (Gates Open) – Ludacris/T.I./Big Sean at the Cowboys Music Fest
6 pm – Steve Jevne at the Window on the West Stage
6 pm – Devin Cooper at the Nashville North
7 pm – Ruby Waters at the Coca-Cola Stage
8 pm – Allan Rayman at the Coca-Cola Stage
9:30 pm – Tasha Sultana at the Coca-Cola Stage
9:30 pm – Sacha at Nashville North
10 pm – Lupe Fiasco at The Virgin Plus Stage
10:30 pm – The Reklaws at the Nashville North
11:59 pm – Drew Gregory at the Nashville North
9 am – 25th Anniversary Stock Dog World Championship Go Round Two – Nutrien Western Event Centre
10:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
11 am – Historical Tours – Information Guest Services
11:30 am – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
11:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
12 pm – Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
12 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
12 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
12:30 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
12:30 pm – Kids’ Day Parade – Elbow River Camp
1 pm – Kid’s Day Powwow – Elbow River Camp
1:30 pm – Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium
1:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
2 pm – Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
2 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
2 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
2:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
2:30 pm – Hand Games – Elbow River Camp
2:30 pm – Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre
3 pm – Calgary Stampede Powwow – Saddledome
3 pm – Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre
3 pm – Heavy Horse Full Warm up – Northern Lights Arena
3 pm – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm – Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4 pm – Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre
4 pm – Heavy Horse Pull – Middleweight Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre
4 pm – Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp
4 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
4 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
4:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
5:30 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
5:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
6 pm – Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp
6:30 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
6:30 pm – 25th Anniversary Stock Dog World Championship Finals – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6:50 pm – Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps
7 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
7:30 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
7:30 pm – Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Northern Lights Arena
7:45 pm – Evening Show – GMC Stadium
8:20 pm – Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
10:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
Around the City
7 am – Kids U New Brighton
8 am – Elegance Medispa
8 am – Power Properties
9 am – Binance Canada
9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Southcentre
9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Dalhousie
Concerts
12 pm – Dozie/VERSVS – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up
1 pm – Lulahh N’ The Classic Crew – Tomkins Park
2 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Kayla Williams – National Music Centre
3 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Kayla Williams – National Music Centre
3 pm (Gates Open) – Roundup Music Festival w/ The Offspring
5 pm (Doors) – The Chainsmokers – Badlands Music Festival
6 pm – Corb Lund – Wildhorse Saloon
8:30 pm – Blake Reid Band – King Eddy
Events
8:30 am – Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza