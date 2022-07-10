Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 10

The first weekend of the Calgary Stampede is underway!

Tons of live music and breakfasts, plus the rodeo and the grandstand show!

On the Grounds

Its Suncor Energy Family Day! Bring the whole family to the Calgary Stampede and celebrate with FREE fun for everyone. Admission is free until 11 a.m. and free pancake breakfast will be available until 10 a.m while supplies last.

Get your tickets here.

Concerts

12:30 pm Shaela Miller – Coca-Cola Stage

1:45 pm Kyle McKearney – Coca-Cola Stage

3 pm Sarah Curle – Window on the West Stage

4 pm Matt Mays – The Virgin Plus Stage

4 pm Whitehorse – Virgin Plus Stage

4 pm Lucette – Virgin Plus Stage

4 pm The Mavericks – Virgin Plus Stage

4 pm Steve Earle and the Dukes – Virgin Plus Stage

4 pm Garrett Gregory – Nashville North

4:30 pm Blend Vocal – Window On The West Stage

6 pm (Gates Open) Marshmello/A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Cowboys Country Fest

6 pm Gordie West Band – Window on the West Stage

6 pm Dani Strong – Nashville North

8 pm The Rural Alberta Advantage – Coca-Cola Stage

9:30 pm Milky Chance – Coca-Cola Stage

9:30 pm Nate Haller – Nashville North

10:30 pm Jordan Davis – Nashville North

11:59 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North

Events

9 am Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre

10:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services

11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

12 pm Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre

12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky

12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

12 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

1 pm Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

1 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium

1:30 pm Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre

1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

2 pm – Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

2 pm Community Stage Cutural Performance – The Market

2:30 pm Traditional Games – Elbow River Camp

3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time -BMO Kids’ Zone

3 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

3:30 pm Showdriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre

3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Areana

4 pm Cultural Demonstration – Meat Cutting – Elbow River Camp

4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

4:15 pm Chore Horse Demo – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

5 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

5:30 pm Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre

5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp

6:30 pm Heavy Horse Show World Champion Six Horse Hitch – Nutrien Western Event Centre

6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps

7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound Saddledome Steps

7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium

8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showbound – Saddledome Steps

10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

7:30 am Woods Homes

8 am Richmond Hill Baptist Church

9 am Bentview Baptist

9 am Kings Court Church

9 am Commons Church

9 am Northside Bible Fellowship Church

9 am Calvary Worship Centre

9 am Christian Life Assembly

9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast Rocky Ridge YMCA

9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast Seton YMCA

10 am Truth Church of Calgary

10: 30 am Bridgeland Riverside Community Association

Concerts

11:30 am Stampede Hangover Brunch w/ Carter Felker – King Eddy

12 pm Trest Beaches – CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop up

1 pm Doublesuede Performance – Tomkins Park

2:15 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Matt Blais – National Music Centre

3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Matt Blais – National Music Centre

5 pm Face to Face – Wildhorse Saloon

6 pm (Doors) Illenium and Benny Benassi – Badlands Music Festival





Events

11 am Film Screening – Buffy Sainte-Marie: A Multimedia Life – National Music Centre