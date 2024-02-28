Recent Calgary restaurant closures to know about

It’s always sad to see a restaurant close down, and this month, Calgary saw some major closures across its food scene.

The restaurant business is notoriously tricky, and while several new spots opened their doors, there were also some casualties in February that’ll be missed.

Here are the latest updates you need to know on restaurant closures in Calgary.

Chicken Heaven was tucked away inside Simtopia, a unique sports simulation spot in Calgary’s southeast.

While neither the restaurant nor Simtopia has posted anything on social media regarding the news, both have been listed as permanently closed on Google after almost two years.

Chicken Heaven served up a wide menu of fried chicken options including yangnyeom, galbi, and retro rice battered fried chicken topped with melted cheese and maple syrup.

Menyatai Japanese Noodles, an incredibly popular spot famous for its ramen in Calgary, sadly announced it would be closing its doors in February after almost a decade in business.

“As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. While this chapter may be closing, the memories and friendships forged within these walls will forever remain etched in our hearts,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Menyatai Japanese Noodles was considered one of the city’s best ramen spots but also served up an incredible array of Japanese dishes from tempura, donburi and udon.