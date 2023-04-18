TJ’s Pizza is a popular pie spot that opened up this year.

There are tons of amazing pizza places in YYC and to many, this is one of them.

This concept started in Saskatchewan, and it opened Calgary’s first location last year on Centre Street. There are now 15 locations across the two provinces.

The menu has nearly 50 traditional and gourmet pizzas on the menu, along with chicken wings, salad, pasta, wedgies, and more. The best part? This spot also calls itself “the real 2 for 1 specialists” so you can get a variety for a great deal.

Apps include wings, potato skins, dry ribs, lasagna, and wedgies, which come with sweet and savoury options like ranch bacon or cookie. But it’s really the pizza that brings people into this spot.

There are traditional pizzas, but it’s the gourmet pies that are where it’s at. Taco, honey garlic chicken, Philly cheese steak, and bacon mushroom melt are just a few of the ones you can try. The jalapeno popper pizza comes topped with onions, green peppers, red peppers, jalapenos, bacon, cheddar, cheese, and ranch sauce.

Pizza is never a wrong decision, so next time you’re feeling like trying out a new spot, hit up TJ’s for a two-for-one deal.

TJ’s Pizza

Address: 1921 Centre Street NW, Calgary

Instagram