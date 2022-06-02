Owl Patio and Bar, also known as the home of the iconic Caesar cocktail, is reopening this month in Calgary.

Being the home of such a classic Canadian drink makes this an iconic spot and a long-awaited grand reopening.

Located at the Westin Calgary at 320 4th Avenue SW, this reopening will feature a lively inside and a large patio space just in time for summer.

June 16 is opening day with a menu that will feature ingredients from local producers and signature cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Owl Patio & Bar (@owlpatioandbar)

The Owl was once a staple spot within the Calgary dining scene.

Recently, the famed spot has had to reinvent itself along the way, closing and reopening, popping up from time to time to remind Calgary what it’s all about.

Last year, the pop-up menu included extremely well-done lounge fare, serving appetizers like pizzas, sandwiches, and burgers. Cocktails, local craft beers, ciders, and fine wines have always been a part of the culture, and it will be moving forward.

The menu will likely have the same vibe when it reopens later this month, which is good for people who know the restaurant well and those who haven’t had the chance to check it out.

Stop by and order a Caesar where it all began as soon as this highly anticipated new spot opens again.

Owl Patio and Bar

Address: 320 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram