Budget 2023: HBO's "The Last of Us" gets a special shout out from Alberta

The Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us found itself in Budget 2023, with more money being announced for a TV and film tax credit thanks to its massive success.

Tucked away in the Tourism Spending section of Tuesday’s budget, the province stated, “Building on the tourism-related success of HBO’s The Last of Us, Budget 2023 also provides an increase of $100 million over the next three years for the Film and Television Tax Credit, to attract more productions to the province that will create jobs, diversify the economy and showcase Alberta as a world-class travel destination.”

You might also like: A "The Last of Us" star just revealed what he took home with him from Canada (VIDEO)

"The Last of Us" star just dropped so many BTS photos from Alberta (PHOTOS)

Everyone on the internet is calling Pedro Pascal a daddy (VIDEO)

"Loved it": Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey talk about Edmonton and Calgary in new interview (VIDEO)

We can certainly understand the international interest a show like The Last of Us would bring for Alberta, and it sure helps when one of its stars, Bella Ramsey, shares photos of the province with their 1.8 million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Ramsey 🐏 (@bellaramsey)

Earlier this year Pedro Pascal showed lots of love for Canmore, saying that “every inch of Canmore was just this magical little town… with really great fudge.”

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

Alberta has seen a wild uptick in Hollywood attention over the past few years, and the interest doesn’t seem to be waning.

A new movie is set to film in the province later this year with a pair of big-name actors, along with another film titled The Thicket and season five of the FX series Fargo.