A new movie starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult is set to be filmed in Alberta

The film and television industry in Alberta is on a roll, with a new movie set to film in the province later this year with some big-name actors.

The film, a true-crime thriller titled The Order, is based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s book The Silent Brotherhood. It will see Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult star, with Justin Kurzel set to direct.

Law has been nominated for two Academy Awards for his performances in 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley and 2003’s Cold Mountain.

Hoult is best known for his X-Men fame in which he played mutant Hank McCoy in three of the films, along with 2022’s The Menu.

Production will begin in May in Alberta, per Deadline.

It is not known where in Alberta the movie will be filmed.

Alberta has been a hotbed for film and TV over the past few years, with HBO’s The Last of Us being filmed entirely in the province.