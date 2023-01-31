Hollywood at home: Here's what's filming in Alberta this February

Well, Alberta, winter may be here to stay a little while longer. But even though it’s freezing outside, the show must go on!

Movies and TV shows are still ramping up production in the city, and the best part is you just never know when you might catch a glimpse of all the action. Imagine catching one of your favourite TV shows or a new movie filming right here in Alberta — picture bright lights, cameras rolling, and the cast and crew hard at work, of course.

From returning series like Fargo to new showstoppers like Lucky Star, here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Alberta during February.

Fargo – Season 5

Fargo is in production in Alberta for its fifth season this February. Filming for the new season will be underway in Calgary until April. The series is based on the 1996 film Fargo by the Coen brothers and follows an anthology style of filming — where the characters, storyline, and location change each season.

Season five will bring new additions like Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez. Notable cast members from previous seasons include Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Hanks, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Rock.

Fraggle Rock – Season 2

Going by its code name of “Raphanis,” Fraggle Rock is back in the city to begin production of its second season! Previously the puppet animation series was filmed at the Calgary Film Centre, which occupied all three sound stages.

Filming for the second season started in December, and the show is expected to be on location until mid-February.

The Thicket

The Thicket is a feature film that begins production in Alberta this February. While we don’t know a lot about the new movie, we do know that filming will be underway in Calgary and the surrounding areas until the end of March.

Currently, no further details have been released, so stay tuned for future updates surrounding filming for The Thicket.

Lucky Star

Lucky Star is a new movie filming in Calgary from January 16 to February 10. While casting for the movie is being kept under wraps, we do know that Lucky Star will be about a Chinese-Canadian family.

It focuses on a dad named Lucky, who has a gambling problem. After he is scammed out of his money, Lucky tries to win it back without his family finding out.