"The Last of Us" star just dropped so many BTS photos from Alberta (PHOTOS)
We truly can’t get enough of The Last of Us, and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie Williams in the series, just shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes photos from episodes five and six.
Earlier this year Pascal showed lots of love for Canmore, saying that “every inch of Canmore was just this magical little town… with really great fudge.”
We love the behind-the-scenes shots shared by Ramsey, capturing the looks of the sets and crew members.
View this post on Instagram
Ramsey is no stranger when it comes to sharing some BTS photos of the series, posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background earlier this year.
They also shared a throwback picture of Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker, who play father and daughter, from the pilot episode outside a popular restaurant in YYC.
They must have enjoyed their time in YYC so much that they even took a piece of it home with them, adopting a puppy from CB Rescue.
In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.
So, there you have it. We are slowly creeping towards the end of the nine-episode series, and we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations and get more insight from the stars on how the series came together.
Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.