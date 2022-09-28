FoodEventsBoozeWinterFood EventsFood News

Tinseltown: A Christmas-themed pop-up is coming to Calgary

Sep 28 2022, 8:28 pm
Tinseltown: A Christmas-themed pop-up is coming to Calgary
Tinseltown, a Christmas-themed pop-up party, is coming to Calgary this winter.

Coming to SunnyCider In Calgary from November 15 to December 30, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some Christmas fun all winter long.

This is from the same team behind similar pop-up adventures in Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience, the Peter Pan experience Neverland, and the Potion Putt boozy mini-golf experience.

Get in the holiday spirit at this holly jolly event, where guests can expect to find elves, presents, tinsel, festive tunes, and lots of warm winter drinks, including a fabulous Christmas cocktail menu! Even Santa might make an appearance…

The halls of SunnyCider will be decorated with care, including baubles, bows, hanging trees, wreaths, and tons of other festive knick knacks and ornaments.

Tickets are now on sale for $19. Each ticket includes entry to the themed bar and a merry cocktail on arrival.

Grab your ugliest sweater and get ready to enjoy the best time of the year.

When: November 15, 2022, to December 30, 2022
Where: SunnyCider House – 3300 14th Avenue NE Unit 1, Calgary
Price: $19 per person; buy here

