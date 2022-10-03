There are some extremely cool (and spooky Halloween) Calgary food events happening in October.

The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into the fall season looks even better.

This week has some of the city’s favourite fall food events like Oktoberfest, tastings and dinners, and a new French steakhouse pop-up experience.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in October.

National is celebrating Oktoberfest this year by featuring beer from Annex Brewing and also offering festive eats like pierogi tots and brat on a bun with house-made beer cheese.

When: Now until October 3, 2022

Where: All National locations

This fun brewery tour and beer tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on October 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 4 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery — #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

Chef Xavier Lacaze, a Top Chef Canada contestant, will be bringing his passion for French food and steak to Modern Steak to create a limited-time-only innovative and experiential menu.

Lacaze will be bringing his French heritage and extensive knowledge from working at high-end restaurants throughout France, Switzerland, Los Angeles, and the Caribbean to this exciting Bifteck Moderne month-long event.

When: October 1 to 29, 2022

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

This coffee tasting and deep look at the science behind tasting is done by one of the best teams in the city: Phil & Sebastien.

Not only will you get to tour the Roasterie and take home a bag of coffee, but also develop a much deeper understanding of tasting notes to look for while developing your own coffee vocabulary.

When: Saturday, October 8

Where: Simmons Building — 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $78.75

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25