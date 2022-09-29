Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first ever Brewsters Fall Market kicks off this weekend.

There are plenty of great food events in Calgary in October, and this one kicks off the month in style.

On Saturday, October 1, from 3 to 7 pm in McKenzie Town, this free fall market will offer live music, beer choices, and unique local vendors.

Brewsters is an Alberta-based craft brewery and restaurant group, and the team is hosting this fall event at the 11 McKenzie Towne Avenue SE location.

Beer will be poured from the taps here, regular and feature food dishes can be expected, live music will be entertaining guests throughout the day, and the local vendors will have home goods for sale, like toques, candles, and more.

Brewsters is one of the best bars in Calgary to watch the game, and this location also has one of the best patios in Calgary. Now, it aims to be the site of this incredible-sounding market that we hope becomes a regular event.

Say hello to autumn in style and check out this fall market over the weekend.

Brewsters Fall Market

Address: McKenzie Town Brewsters — 11 McKenzie Towne Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram