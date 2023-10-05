8 festive things to do in Calgary this Thanksgiving Monday

From delicious local feasts to festive outdoor activities there are so many fun things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Calgary!

Grab your friends, your family, or just take in the holiday festivities on your own at any one of these awesome spots around the city.

Eat some delicious pie

What: You might have Thanksgiving dinner all planned out, but if you’d like to treat yourself to a fancy dessert out, there are some great places to grab some pie in Calgary.

Where: To see a list of our favourite pie places in Calgary check here, but make sure to check for adjusted holiday hours.

Get a locally made turkey dinner

What: If you don’t feel like cooking this year but still want to feel like you’re tasting some homemade goodness, try grabbing a turkey dinner at a local spot! Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza is a family-run restaurant and will be offering delicious Thanksgiving meals on Sunday and Monday!

Pumpkins After Dark

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events is back, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here for a peek at some of the new works on display this year.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here

Halloweekends

What: Halloween is back at Calaway Park, with its annual “Halloweekend” activities in full swing! Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day, or just walk around “Hallotown,” which takes over the south side of the park.

When: On until October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park —245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.

Go on a fall hike (in or outside of the city)

What: There are so many fall hikes to check out around Calgary! There are still lots of colourful leaves on the trees to enjoy, if you’d like a good look at the larches in Calgary we’ve got a lot of great walks to try here.

Pumpkin Palooza at Cobb’s Adventure Park

What: Check out Pumpkin Palooza at Cobb’s Adventure Park to find yourself the perfect soon-to-be-Jack-O-Lantern and get carving this Monday! The festive events start on October 7. Tickets are available here.

When: Select days between October 1 and 30 — visit its website

Where: Cobb’s Corn Maze & Family Fun Park — 1500 84th Street NE

Tickets: Free for kids under three years old, $20 general admission

Ghost tours

What: If you plan on having an early dinner, you might be able to fit in an evening of local ghost stories. Calgary Ghost Tours has a spooky walk scheduled in Kensington on Thanksgiving Monday.

When: October 9, 7 pm

Where: Kensington Pub 207 10A Street NW

Price: Adult tickets are $23 and can be purchased online here

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.