8 iconic Calgary inspired Halloween costumes to try this year

If you’re still on the lookout for a Halloween costume this year, we’ve got you covered! These eight costumes are guaranteed to be unique and bound to make other Calgarians laugh or nod in approval, you might want to give one of these iconic Calgary-inspired costumes a try.

From quirky local landmarks to international Calgary superstars, these are some fun ideas for your next Halloween costume!

Lime Scooter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Medical Center (@dmcmn)

If you’ve spent any time downtown, especially along the Bow River pathway, you will have no doubt seen a ton of Calgarians riding Lime scooters. To make your costume truly authentic, make sure to include a couple scuff marks somewhere because they get thrown around… a lot!

Dented car from a hail storm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Garza (@tnt.automotivee)

Calgary is known for its skies and that includes insane thunderstorms, especially during the summer months in June, July, and August. Every Calgarian has either had their own car or siding destroyed by a hail storm or they know someone who has. Don’t forget a couple of pieces of hail to complete the look.

Giant Blue Ring

The Giant Blue Ring has officially been in Calgary for 10 years, but even with so much time having passed, Calgarians still have strong feelings about it. Whether you’re looking to spark some conversation or you’re just a fan of public art, you can be sure that everyone will know what you are.

Tegan and Sara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara)

Name a more iconic Calgary duo, this is the perfect Calgary-inspired couple costume! Grab your bestie and cut your hair (or maybe just throw on some wigs) and some stellar matching punk outfits to perfectly emulate this sister act.

Peter’s Drive-In Milkshake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Doyle (@katez_84)

Peter’s Drive-In is known for many things, including great burgers and absolutely giant portions of french fries but everyone knows it’s their milkshakes that bring people to their drive-thru. You can easily wrap yourself up as one of their giant paper cups, the hardest part might be picking which flavour to be (because there are so many to choose from).

Chicken on the Way Rooster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Beck (@stephiecbeck)

The Chicken on the Way rooster is a quirky landmark in Kensington. Some might even remember the time it was wrapped up in a giant sweater. If you choose to do this costume you might want to include the sweater or bring along a bucket of Chicken on the Way chicken so people know you’re not just any rooster.

Famous 5 statue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Damien Knight (@alexanderdamienknight)

If you don’t mind getting a little political, you might want to consider dressing up as one of the Famous Five women or grab four of your closest friends to complete the full circle.

Old Calgary CTrain car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wt__enthusiast_photos

Calgarians have gotten pretty used to the new Calgary Ctrain cars, but some of us still look forward to hopping onto the older models with the classic bench-sitting (and unfortunate musky smell). Bring some nostalgia to the party by giving everyone this iconic Calgary throwback.