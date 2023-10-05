12 incredible things to do this weekend in Calgary: October 6 to 8
It’s the Thanksgiving long weekend and that means there are a ton of incredible seasonal activities to choose from in Calgary and some alternatives if you want to break out from the fall festivities!
From popular Halloween events to some punk rock performances, here’s what to look forward to his weekend!
Calgary Toy Show and Sale
What: Check out a HUGE collection of vintage and collectible toys including Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Pokemon. There will also be door prizes and a giant Lego display!
When: October 7 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Edgemont Community Centre, 33 Edgevalley Circle NW
Price: Tickets are $3 for individuals and $5 for families and free for anyone under 16! Tickets can be purchased in cash at the door.
Spooky Studio
What: Original interactive art displays created by local artist, Patrick O’Neill are available to visit this month. It is a unique Halloween experience because “there are no actors, no blood and guts, and no jump scares — just immersive spooky scenes to spark your imagination and get lost in,” according to the event.
When: October 7 to 31, open from Wednesday to Sunday with varying times
Where: Nvrlnd. Arts Foundation, The Boutique, 1048 21st Avenue SE
Price: Tickets are $10 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.
Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019 and it’s the last weekend to catch all the mystery and magic in the big top!
When: August 25 to October 8
Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here
Screamfest
What: Screamfest is back with a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled. From haunted houses to monster trucks you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.
When: October 2023
Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE
Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here
Films at Fort Calgary
What: Catch one of the films screening at Fort Calgary this weekend. This week it’s
“Scream,” where a “teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game.”
Where: Fort Calgary
Price: $14 and can be purchased online here
Think-giving
What: Think-giving is an immersive event celebrating diversity through food, music, and games. People will come together to share their traditions and showcase a whole bunch of mouth-watering dishes from around the world.
When: October 8, 10 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Kerby Centre 1133 7th Avenue SW
Price: FREE
Fall Days
What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.
When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View
Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.
Harvest Lights
What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so that visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).
When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm
Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View
Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.
Dark Eighties Long Weekend Party
What: One of the incredible things to check out in Calgary this week is the 80s party at Modern Love (which was named after a David Bowie song). There will be goth, post-punk, and synth pop among so many other genres.
When: October 8 to 10
Where: Modern Love, 613 11th Avenue SW
Price: $11.98 and can be purchased online here
Train of Terror
What: This moving haunted house claims to be the“scariest train haunt in Canada.”
Where: Aspen Crossing – Highway #24, Mossleigh, Alberta
When: Runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through November 4, plus Sunday, October 30; train leaves at 3 pm or 7 pm, depending on the day
Tickets: Available at trainofterror.com, $89.99
Halloweekends
What: Halloween is back at Calaway Park, with its annual “Halloweekend” activities in full swing! Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day, or just walk around “Hallotown,” which takes over the south side of the park.
When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Calaway Park —245033 Range Road 33
Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.
Harvest Pumpkin Fest
What: Pick up the perfect pumpkin at Butterfield Acres or just enjoy the pumpkin hunts, scarecrow alley, tractor-pulled hay wagon, and, of course, the animals! Ensure you get your tickets quickly and quickly since tickets are selling fast!
When: Open weekends in October
Time: Between 10 am and 4 pm
Where: Butterfield Acres Petting Farm, 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW
Tickets: Free for kids not walking yet, $14.99 for kids, $16.99 general admission, available online