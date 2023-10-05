12 incredible things to do this weekend in Calgary: October 6 to 8

It’s the Thanksgiving long weekend and that means there are a ton of incredible seasonal activities to choose from in Calgary and some alternatives if you want to break out from the fall festivities!

From popular Halloween events to some punk rock performances, here’s what to look forward to his weekend!

Calgary Toy Show and Sale

What: Check out a HUGE collection of vintage and collectible toys including Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Pokemon. There will also be door prizes and a giant Lego display!

When: October 7 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Edgemont Community Centre, 33 Edgevalley Circle NW

Price: Tickets are $3 for individuals and $5 for families and free for anyone under 16! Tickets can be purchased in cash at the door.

Spooky Studio

What: Original interactive art displays created by local artist, Patrick O’Neill are available to visit this month. It is a unique Halloween experience because “there are no actors, no blood and guts, and no jump scares — just immersive spooky scenes to spark your imagination and get lost in,” according to the event.

When: October 7 to 31, open from Wednesday to Sunday with varying times

Where: Nvrlnd. Arts Foundation, The Boutique, 1048 21st Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $10 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.

Cirque du Soleil

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019 and it’s the last weekend to catch all the mystery and magic in the big top!

When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Screamfest

What: Screamfest is back with a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled. From haunted houses to monster trucks you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here

Films at Fort Calgary

What: Catch one of the films screening at Fort Calgary this weekend. This week it’s

“Scream,” where a “teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game.”

When: October 7, 6:30 pm

Where: Fort Calgary

Price: $14 and can be purchased online here

Think-giving

What: Think-giving is an immersive event celebrating diversity through food, music, and games. People will come together to share their traditions and showcase a whole bunch of mouth-watering dishes from around the world.

When: October 8, 10 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Kerby Centre 1133 7th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Fall Days

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so that visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Dark Eighties Long Weekend Party

What: One of the incredible things to check out in Calgary this week is the 80s party at Modern Love (which was named after a David Bowie song). There will be goth, post-punk, and synth pop among so many other genres.

When: October 8 to 10

Where: Modern Love, 613 11th Avenue SW

Price: $11.98 and can be purchased online here

Train of Terror

What: This moving haunted house claims to be the“scariest train haunt in Canada.”

Where: Aspen Crossing – Highway #24, Mossleigh, Alberta

When: Runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through November 4, plus Sunday, October 30; train leaves at 3 pm or 7 pm, depending on the day

Tickets: Available at trainofterror.com, $89.99

Halloweekends

What: Halloween is back at Calaway Park, with its annual “Halloweekend” activities in full swing! Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day, or just walk around “Hallotown,” which takes over the south side of the park.

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park —245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.

Harvest Pumpkin Fest

What: Pick up the perfect pumpkin at Butterfield Acres or just enjoy the pumpkin hunts, scarecrow alley, tractor-pulled hay wagon, and, of course, the animals! Ensure you get your tickets quickly and quickly since tickets are selling fast!

When: Open weekends in October

Time: Between 10 am and 4 pm

Where: Butterfield Acres Petting Farm, 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW

Tickets: Free for kids not walking yet, $14.99 for kids, $16.99 general admission, available online