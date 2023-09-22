The city’s favourite glowing pumpkin festival, Pumpkins After Dark, is back in Calgary this weekend, and there are so many stunning artworks on display.

There are light displays scattered throughout the one-kilometre walk with a giant archway of pumpkins to pass through and snap the perfect picture.

There is a mix of synthetic and organic pumpkins, but all of them are hand-carved by artists. There is also an opportunity to watch live pumpkin carving before entering the intricate light display.

There are a number of themed displays synced to music, including an Asian-themed section and many pop culture references. You’ll be able to jam out to Rocky Horror or Smash Mouth while getting up close to your favourite Shrek characters.

This huge pumpkin festival in Calgary is about so much more than just the displays though.

“Pumpkins After Dark is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of the Halloween spirit,” says Christine Griffin, Operations Manager of Pumpkins After Dark.

“We’ve meticulously curated an array of stunning pumpkin displays, live entertainment, and delicious culinary offerings to create an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.”

Pumpkins After Dark Calgary

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here