7 activities to do while staying warm in Calgary

Cold, snowy weather is just something we have to deal with; luckily, there are a lot of different activities to help you stay warm in Calgary.

Of course, if you love the outdoors, there is plenty of outdoor fun to be had as long as you stay warm.

But everyone has their limits. If you are looking for a few ideas on how to have fun and stay warm in Calgary, we have seven of the best here.

If you are just looking for a quick escape from the elements, there are plenty of good, local Calgary options to check out. Grab your favourite seasonal drink, warm up and enjoy your day!

One of Calgary’s best malls goes all out for the holiday season with decorations on both levels. You can visit Santa, check out some giant reindeer decorations, a massive polar bear or the giant Christmas tree by the food court. Plus, you can put a major dent into your Christmas shopping list.

What better way to stay warm than a giant, indoor Christmas light display? Telus Spark brings the holiday season to life with a number of indoor holiday displays that can keep you out of the cold and entertained for hours.

Take in this new, immersive Nutcracker experience taking place all month in Calgary at the BMO Centre. You’ll forget all about the cold outside thanks to 500,000 cubic feet of projections made up of over one million frames of video.

Check some items off your shopping list, discover dozens of local vendors, and grab that unique Christmas gift for a friend or family member at the holiday editions of Market Collective. You can check it out from December 9 to December 11, then from December 16 to December 18 at the BMO Centre.

Stay warm and check out a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and possibly even a visit from Santa Claus himself. Held at the massive 70,000-square-foot Nutrien Western Events Centre in Stampede Park, this is shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market, which is set to have a ton of local vendors. There will be plenty of food and drinks here as well, with licensed bars and food trucks like Happy Fish serving grilled cheese sandwiches and tacos.

Bankers hall always goes all out with the decorations during the holiday season. A gem in the heart of downtown, you can stay warm while getting to it through the Plus 15 system and then take in the magic they put on.