8 best indoor spots to try out some sports in Calgary

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to get in better shape or try something new, there are some great spots to explore your sporty side in Calgary.

And while we love sports in Calgary, the weather doesn’t really lend itself to playing outside.

So here are the eight best spots to take your game inside and try something sporty indoors.

What: MNP Community and Sports centre is a one-stop shop if you are looking to try something new in Calgary. They have multiple courts available if you want to try basketball or badminton, there is a giant pool area to get a few swimming laps in, there is a track if you are just looking to get some steps in, and they have a couple of different areas where you can learn Kickboxing.

Where: 2225 Macleod Trail SE

Hours: Monday to Friday 5 am to 11 pm, Saturday 6 am to 10 pm, Sunday 7 am to 10 pm

Cost: Single admission is $17, and memberships start at $77

What: If you want to give tennis a try, The Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre is a great place to start. It has hosted some major tournaments over the year and has many options to choose from. It is a perfect spot to get yourself in the swing of things, regardless of your experience level.

Where: 295 90th Avenue SE

Hours: Monday to Sunday 7 am to 10 pm

Cost: Memberships start at $70

What: If you want to give golf a try for the first time or just make sure you don’t stay rusty during the off-season, Golfuture YYC has what you need. It has a golf simulator that allows you to test your stuff on the virtual versions of some of golf’s most storied courses. It also has leagues with simulators to keep that competitive edge going. If you want something more traditional you can check out the heated driving range.

Where: 7100 15th Street SE

Hours: Monday to Sunday 9 am to 10 pm

Cost: Varies by activity

What: This unique workout experience gets you moving with boxing-inspired workouts. According to their website, it offers a “Fight Club meets night club vibe” that helps you learn some of the basics of the sport while getting an amazing workout in. There are plenty of introduction offers to let you ease into your journey to be the next Rocky.

Where: 720 17th Avenue SW and 5149 Country Hills Blvd NW

Hours: Varies by activity

Cost: Multiple passes available

There are a lot of great biking paths in Calgary, but there are some long stretches of time where it is difficult to get a ride in. YYC Cycle gives you a tough, 50-minute class that will not only get your heart pumping but will also be a lot of fun with the in-class party lights.

Where: 101, 3505 14th Street SW, 4118 University Avenue NW, 1117 Kensington Road NW

Cost: Varies by membership choices

What: Have a blast flying around on the trampolines at Flying Squirrel. If you just want to jump for a while, you can do that, but there are other options like a slam-ball-style court, 3D climbing walls, and some American Gladiators-style battle beams. There is something for the whole family to try out.

Where: 5342 72 Avenue SE and 572 Aero Drive NE

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 2 pm to 9 pm, Thursday 10 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday 10 am to 11 pm, Sunday and Monday 10 am to 9 pm.

Cost: Starting at $23

What: If you are looking at the more extreme side of bike riding, check out B-Line Indoor Bike Park. B-LINE is a 60,000-square-foot drop-in facility for riding bikes and having fun! The terrain is suitable for riders of all ages and skill levels, with features for anyone from little striders to seasoned pros. It operates much like a ski hill with terrain marked Green (beginner), Blue (intermediate), and Black (expert). There are rentals available if you are worried your regular rider won’t work.

Where: 401 33rd Street NE

Hours: Monday to Thursday 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday 10 am to 10 pm, Sunday 10 am to 8 pm

Cost: Day Pass $30

What: If you’ve seen Ninja Warrior shows on TV and want your 2023 to-do list to include trying some obstacle course challenges, Fits Ninja is the perfect place to start. It has a number of different obstacle courses and classes for all different skill sets.

Where: 3691 19th Street NE

Hours: Varies by class

Cost: Varies by activity