A cool new gaming centre is opening in Calgary
A new gaming centre is going to bring out your competitive side as Activate has opened in Calgary with some amazing games.
Activate is a unique arcade chain that lets you combine fitness, entertainment, and gaming. The new Calgary spot is open now and it is a can’t-miss experience.
The facility will be divided into around a number of rooms, each with unique concepts and levels for any type of experience or fitness level. You can choose to play as a team or against each other, and RFID wristbands let you track your scores, depending on how quickly you complete a challenge.
One of the fun rooms, called Mega Grid, certainly gives us Squid Game vibes: the room has pressure-sensing floors and buttons, and players have to freeze at the right time as statues before running to complete the task.
Activate also has a location north of Calgary in Edmonton, one in Winnipeg, three in Ontario, and five facilities in the US.
With files from Irish Mae Silvestre