There’s definitely been a missing piece in the Calgary taco community lately.

Last month, Native Tongues announced it would be forced to close until further notice because of a huge flood in its building.

Freezing cold temperatures had caused a pipe to burst, causing some crazy flooding inside the restaurant.

Three weeks after that disastrous day, our beloved authentic Mexican restaurant will finally be reopening on Monday, January 17.

Re-opening on a Monday also means taking advantage of Native Tongues’ Margarita Monday specials.

So, spread the word, head down to Native Tongues next week, grab some antojitos and tacos, and show them how much you missed them.

Native Tongues Taqueria

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

