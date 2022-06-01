Explore the many fossils and dino discoveries on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum this weekend – for free!

That’s right, from Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 5, you can get into the iconic Drumheller museum at no charge.

The Royal Tyrrell is Canada’s only museum dedicated exclusively to the study of ancient life, and it features one of the world’s largest displays of dinosaurs.

Check out the Dinosaur Hall, Learning Lounge, and Cretaceous Garden, learn about the Palaeozoic Era or Burgess Shale, and then take a wander along the Badlands Interpretive Trail.

The Royal Tyrrell is open from 9 am to 9 pm, giving you plenty of time to browse its vast collection.

Admission is free at provincial museums, including the Royal Tyrrell Museum, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee June 3 – 5. Please book your tickets in advance! https://t.co/9arEPRj886 pic.twitter.com/4UhB6sE8ud — Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology (@RoyalTyrrell) May 30, 2022

Regular adult admission is $21, so this is one heck of a deal.

Keep in mind that, although admission is free, you’ll still need to get your ticket in advance for entry to the Royal Tyrrell Museum. If you’re planning on visiting this weekend, be sure to snag your ticket ASAP to ensure entry!

The free admission to the museum is a part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, marking Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne.

You might also like: Nashville North reveals full lineup for 2022 Calgary Stampede

Taylor Swift dance parties are popping up all over Canada this summer

Kevin Costner to lead Calgary Stampede Parade as this year's marshal

The attraction is an hour and 45-minute drive from Calgary and just over three hours from Edmonton, and it’s a perfect spot for a road trip, as there’s plenty to do in Drumheller apart from the Royal Tyrrell.

Make a day of it and grab a beer at Valley Brewing or take a bite out of the “mammoth burger” at Bernie & The Boys Bistro while you’re in town, or visit some of the nearby ghost towns for a spooky adventure.

Have fun exploring the Badlands on the cheap this weekend, Alberta!