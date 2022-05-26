When you think Drumheller, you naturally think of dinosaurs, but you can not forget about the delicious brews at Valley Brewing, either.

Oh, and its patio? It’s a gem of the Badlands, operating seven days a week with the grass patio extension open only on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer months.

Its capacity inside is 42 and the patio is 75, a nice amount to ensure you’ll likely find a spot no matter what you are feeling.

When it comes to the booze, it keeps its core beers on tap with rotating one-offs and seasonals. It also crafts a couple of very delicious beer cocktails and offers non-alcoholic options, too.

You might also like: 11 outrageous roadside attractions to check out in Alberta

Alberta restaurants no longer need approval to operate dog-friendly patios

Alberta's Royal Tyrrell Museum now holds five Guinness World Records

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valley Brewing (@valleybrewing)

What might be offered when you visit?

Well, Devils Row Coffee Lager is delicious, as is the Discovery Raspberry Ale. Other options include Capstone Pilsner, Namesake Hazy IPA, and the Wayne Light Lager.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valley Brewing (@valleybrewing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valley Brewing (@valleybrewing)

So what if you try a beer you absolutely adore but forgot to grab a pack on your way out? Don’t worry; you didn’t miss your chance to bring some home.

“You can find us at a lot of liquor stores around the province, we send most of our beers up to Liquor Connect to allow anyone with a liquor licence to order our beer,” said Nick Sereda with Valley Brewing.

So no matter where you live in Alberta, we are sure a local liquor store near you will have at least one of Valley’s brews in stock.

Cheers to that!

Address: 242 3 Avenue West Drumheller, Alberta

Phone: 403-823-3823

Instagram