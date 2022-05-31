Kevin Costner to lead Calgary Stampede Parade as this year's marshal

The Calgary Stampede Parade is back in full force this July and event organizers have revealed the marshal of the 2022 event kickoff.

A little bit of Yellowstone is coming to Calgary for the iconic Stampede event this year, as actor, producer, director, and musician Kevin Costner was announced as the Parade Marshal on Tuesday morning.

Costner has been entertaining audiences for over 35 years with his movies, TV shows, and music. He has starred in films such as The Untouchables, Field of Dreams, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Bodyguard, Open Range, and Let Him Go. He has also played John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, on the award-winning TV show Yellowstone since 2018.

“Through his movies, music, and most recently, Yellowstone, Costner is recognized as an individual who exemplifies western culture and tradition, mirroring the spirit of the Calgary Stampede,” said the Calgary Stampede in a news release.

Yellowstone is a modern-day western, filming in the rolling hills and Rocky Mountains of Darcy, Montana, which the Stampede notes is reflected in Costner’s love of western heritage and culture.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin Costner to help kick off the return of the Calgary Stampede Parade on Friday, July 8,” said Steve McDonough, President and Chairman of the Board, Calgary Stampede. “What he represents, through his work and organic love of the modern west, is paralleled in the essence and values of the Calgary Stampede.”

And Costner is no stranger to Calgary, either.

The actor has previously attended The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth and filmed both Open Range and Let Him Go outside of the city.

“I just wanted to tell you how nice it was to be selected as Parade Marshal,” Costner said in the release. “You don’t see those kinds of things coming.

“I have a lot of fond memories of being in Calgary,” he continued. “It has made a big difference to me in my life to make Open Range and Let Him Go there. It’s one of the most beautiful spots and the world focuses on Calgary and the Parade, which started a long time ago in celebration of western heritage.”

The tradition of the Stampede Parade carries on with legendary actor, producer, director and musician Kevin Costner (@modernwest) as this year’s Parade Marshal! Come see the @Yellowstone star open the Calgary Stampede on Friday, July 8. pic.twitter.com/6yCG7bjRvn — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) May 31, 2022

Following his parade marshal duties, Costner and his country-rock band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, will be performing at The Big Four Roadhouse on the evening of Friday, July 8.

The Calgary Stampede Parade starts at 9 am on Friday, July 8, with the event prelude beginning at 7:30 am. If you’re not able to attend in person, you can still catch all the action from the comfort of your own couch, with a special live broadcast by Corus Entertainment and Global Calgary.

Following the parade on July 8, guests can receive free admission to Stampede Park from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

Each year, a parade marshal leads the Calgary Stampede Parade and organizers select a “special individual who exemplifies the values of the Stampede.” Previous marshals include Bing Crosby (1959), Walt Disney (1965), Sam Elliot (1998), and William Shatner (2014), among many others.