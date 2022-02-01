10 great restaurants for a romantic night out in Calgary

Choosing the right spot for a romantic dinner can be stressful.

Whether it’s a first date or 10th anniversary, there’s a desire there to try something new, eat a great meal, and enjoy a romantic atmosphere.

Reservations might fill up quickly, so knowing where to look and what to expect is so important going into any kind of date. Luckily, Calgary has many wonderfully romantic spots to choose from.

These are the best restaurants to go to for a romantic night out in Calgary.

Model Milk is one of the most stunning rooms in Calgary, and that often translates to romance. The space is very large, but with two levels, separated rooms, and atmospheric lighting, it feels intimate at every table. The innovative and comforting food that comes from the open kitchen is great for sharing with one another across the table.

Address: 308 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

It can be tough to get a table at Major Tom, so if you were resourceful enough to snag one on for a romantic dinner, you’ll already be impressing your date. Not only are the food and drink menus here some of the best in the city, but it can all be enjoyed sitting by the window, overlooking the Calgary skyline, all from the 40th floor.

Address: 700 2nd Street SW #4000, Calgary

Pizza can be the most romantic thing in the world, and Una is a beautiful and intimate room that’s perfect for sharing a bottle of wine and a pie. The appetizers and side dishes are great for sharing, and the pizzas are so good that you won’t regret just going for it and ordering two when you can’t decide on one to avoid a fight.

Address: #110 69 7a Street NE, Calgary



Address: 17th – 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary



Address: 8529 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary

Proof is known for its cocktails and curiosities, and it does it so well that it made it to the top 10 for Canada’s Best Bars. The room is small and vibrant, with a fun but intimate atmosphere. It’s loud enough to be fun and private, but not so loud that you can’t enjoy the company. The sounds of cocktails being shaken echo throughout the night here and it’s an excellent date stop. Grab a spot at the bar, a hightop, or get cozy on the window-side couches.

Address: 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Handmade pasta, shareable plates, and beautifully plated mains are all incredible at this authentic Italian restaurant. It’s a perfect spot for a fine dining meal, maybe a bottle of wine, and to enjoy the company of the person across from you. There’s a five-course chef’s tasting menu here that’s a great way to go on February 14, or any other day of the year.

Address: 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

This open-concept, darkly lit restaurant and cafe has a revamped menu with interesting food that’s a great start to setting the right mood for the night. With new chef James Lawson at the helm, the dishes here take inspiration from British and French cuisine. The mains and sides are great, but it’s the snacks that feel like the most fun on a date here. There are over 20 different charcuterie-style items to build the spread of your dreams.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

The casually elegant room at Orchard is Calgary’s go-to destination for Asian Mediterranean dining. The dishes on the menu look and taste luxurious, but never pretentious, but it’s the decor of the room that will take your breath away. Chandeliers, wall art, and lush plant life covering every inch of the room provide a completely immersive experience that feels like a romantic getaway.

Address: 620 10th Avenue SW #134, Calgary

Pigeonhole is the perfect spot that has a relaxed but legendary atmosphere and a food menu that appeals to all types of diners. Feel like sharing a beef tartare? It’s amazing here. Would you rather eat a burger or a hot dog? You can do that too. There’s also the classic aphrodisiac food of oysters, served with red plum mignonette and house hot sauce.

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The home of the shaft, the perfect idea for any date that might need a jumpstart of fun to get it going. The food menu here is fine dining at its most exciting in other ways too, with options for oysters, sweet plates, and several different ways to enjoy fondue. Circular, comfy booths throughout the restaurant allow diners to get a little cozier together as well.

Address: 514 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This beautiful building and stunning property is the venue for many weddings throughout the year, and you can feel the love in the air as soon as you sit down. Come for dinner, high tea, brunch, or the chef’s tasting menu. Whatever way works best for you, it will all be a romantic experience.

Address: 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

