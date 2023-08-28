River Cafe is an upscale Calgary restaurant built inside a chic restored park concession building, and this American actor just literally sang its praises: Nick Offerman.

The actor/comedian/producer/writer/comedian, known for his roles in shows like Parks and Recreation, DEVS, and The Last of Us, was in YYC for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.

Offerman performed a standup set of fun stories and hilarious songs, some even dedicated to the men of Calgary and what he loves about Canada. In one story between songs, he talked about his fondness for Calgary.

It was in Calgary that he really got to know his equally hilarious and talented wife, Megan Mullally. They were filming a movie together and visited Banff, Lake Louise, and even visited a restaurant just a hundred yards from the stage: The River Cafe.

It’s easily one of the best spots in YYC. Even ChatGPT agrees.

He talked about his great time there and even made a quip about how back then, you could bring your own wild game in to be dressed at the table.

It was a unique connection to the city, and Offerman also added that he could easily see himself moving to Calgary one day.

One of the things that makes the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival unique is that it takes place outside. It was a lovely evening of laughs, songs, and celebrities reminiscing about their time in Calgary.

Everything about the dining experience at River Cafe, from the locally sourced menu designed by Chef Scott Mackenzie, the impeccable wine list created by Sommelier Bruce Soley, the beautifully picturesque patio space, to the entire creation that the restaurant showcases in every seasonal menu.

It has also made Canada’s Top 100 Best Restaurants several times, even making the top 10.

Before you even reach the restaurant, it’s obvious it will be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Prince’s Island Park is extremely quiet, even though it’s in the heart of the city and right on the edge of downtown Calgary. Next to the babbling, quiet portion of the Bow River and underneath the large trees overhead, people come and go along the path — but everyone notices River Cafe.

It’s impossible to miss. It’s an unlikely restaurant because there’s nothing else around here. There are no other buildings or food spots, and this is no summer concession stand. This is an upscale, top 10 in Canada restaurant. The patio outside has views of the river and park, even though you still feel hidden in a Calgary oasis.

This is one of the most beautiful spaces in Calgary — inside and out. Get down to the park for a culinary experience unlike any other in the city and the entire country. You might just run into a future celebrity.

