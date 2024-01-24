It’s no secret to Calgarians that the city has some pretty impressive restaurants, but now, several are finally getting their flowers on a national scale.

Yelp has officially revealed its annual list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada, and six Calgary restaurants claimed spots.

The top restaurants across Canada were ranked using submissions Yelp obtained from its Canadian users, which was then analyzed based on factors such as ratings, number of reviews, and the volume of submissions and narrowed down by the site’s community managers.

A total of 11 spots in Alberta made the list, including six in Calgary and the surrounding area.

While the top 10 spots were dominated by restaurants in Ontario, BC and Quebec, one of Calgary’s most-loved spots for Brazilian fare, Minas Brazilian Steakhouse came in at number 13.

Other spots that made it into the top 100 included Nepalese restaurant, The Himalayan and the veggie-forward Ten Foot Henry.

Madras Cafe, an Indian restaurant and Japanese spot, Big Catch Sushi, also made the cut.

Mio Stone Grill & Sushi, a spot in Airdrie, also snuck in at number 99.

The full list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada can be found on Yelp’s website.

So, if you’re looking to find your next favourite restaurant in Calgary, you might just want to check out one of these spots.