French-inspired bar Francine's opening in Calgary this week

A night out in Paris might not be on the cards for most, but luckily, a brand-new bar that’ll give you all the Parisian vibes is poised to open in Calgary this week.

Francine’s, a new French-inspired bar concept in YYC, has been teasing its opening for a few weeks, but the official opening date has finally been revealed.

The bar will take over the space occupied by Meat & Bread on 1st Street SW for the evening service starting on January 25.

The concept was created by bar manager Nate Wry and chef Garrett Martin and will serve cocktails, spirits, and aperitifs alongside a food menu of “tavern-focused and French-accented” dishes.

While the full menu has yet to be revealed, one dish to look forward to is the pain perdu, a French toast soaked in custard, roasted with sugar and served with salted honey caramel, honey ice cream, and Comté cheese.

We can’t wait to see what Francine’s has in store.

Address: Meat & Bread – 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

