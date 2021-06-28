Calgary’s new restaurant is going to have you on cloud nine — no really, Major Tom is located 40 floors above street level.

The highly anticipated concept is located on the 40th floor of Stephen Avenue Place (700 2 Street SW), and it’s set to open to the public next week.

Major Tom’s menu boasts a pretty fantastic-looking beef program along with a selections hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, veggie dishes, pastas, and desserts.

When it comes to drinks, this spot has an array of original cocktails alongside some twists on libations we know and love already like the Strawberry Negroni, to name just one.

Starting July 6 you can find Major Tom open and operating Tuesday to Sunday from 5 to 11 pm.

You can make reservations now, so be sure to do that and prepare for liftoff next week!

Major Tom

Address: 40th floor of Stephen Avenue Place — 700 2 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-990-3954