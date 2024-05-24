Cute parks in Calgary where you can enjoy the perfect picnic this summer

With warmer temperatures on the way for Calgary next week, you might be thinking of ways to enjoy the heat, and what better option than to get outside for a picnic?

Nothing says summer like a picnic and there are some awesome parks around Calgary to throw down a blanket and enjoy some good food.

If you’re looking for other ways to enjoy the great outdoors this summer, we also have a roundup of places to go fishing around the city or paths perfect for biking.

In the meantime, here are six parks around Calgary that would make the perfect spot for a picnic.

Bowness Park

Bowness Park has been a popular spot for Calgarians to enjoy since before the First World War. There’s a reason why so many people flock to this park no matter the season, you can enjoy a pre-packed picnic or grab food from the nearby restaurant. You can also hop on a boat and enjoy the view from the river!

Fish Creek Park

Fish Creek Park stretches over 100 kilometres throughout the south of the city. With it covering so much land, there are many different spots to set up the perfect lunch spot. We recommend heading down to Bow Valley Ranche to enjoy a bit of local history alongside nature, or to Votier’s Flats if you’re looking for picnic benches near the parking lot. For a full map of the park, click here.

Prince’s Island

There’s a reason why Prince’s Island Park is a go-to venue for so many outdoor events like Folk Fest, it’s a central park in the city right next to the Bow River. There are some stunning walks nearby and the park really comes to life during the summer months, with caricature artists, ice cream stands and more!

Confederation Park

Confederation Park is nestled into the northwest part of Calgary and is easy to access by car or Calgary Transit. The park is perfect if you love getting sports full of tennis courts, baseball diamonds and, of course, picnic tables!

Riley Park

Whether you’re a student at the Alberta University of the Arts or SAIT looking for a place to enjoy your lunch or relax on a weekend, Riley Park is a stunning option! There’s a beautiful garden to walk through near 10th Street and even an outdoor water park, perfect for the scorching hot summer days!

Stanley Park

Stanley Park is located in the heart of Calgary and is the perfect spot for a summer picnic. It has spots for picnicking and lawn bowling and, most importantly, when it gets hot… swimming!