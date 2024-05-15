6 of the best neighbourhoods for new Calgarians to settle in

With an influx of people moving to Calgary because of its more affordable housing compared to other major Canadian cities, we decided to round up some of the best neighbourhoods to move to in the city.

Whether you’re a newcomer or a born-and-raised local, these quaint communities are worth considering a change of address.

From cute shops and restaurants to quirky homes and streets, these are some of Calgary’s most notable neighbourhoods.

Bridgeland

Home to the iconic Bridgeland sign, this is one of the trendiest neighbourhoods in the city. Its location near the Bow River makes it ideal for a night out with friends or a scenic walk during the day (with ice cream from Luke’s Drug Mart, of course). Plenty of new restaurants regularly open in the area, and it’s a short drive into downtown!

Inglewood

The more historic neighbourhood in Calgary also happens to be one of the city’s most picturesque. It’s known for having a tight-knit community that values local, whether it’s supporting businesses like Stash and the Spice Merchant or awesome events like Sunfest and the night market.

Inglewood also stands out for its history, with places like The Confluence (which just underwent a controversial name change from Fort Calgary) and the Deane House. It is also home to some of the city’s most haunted spots; you can learn more about them here.

Mckenzie Towne

As the name suggests, McKenzie Towne is a neighbourhood in Calgary built to resemble a small town. It’s a far drive from the inner city, but all the amenities you need can be found in its charming “town square.”

Hillhurst

If you’re looking for a quirky small-town feel with all the amenities of the big city, Sunnyside/Hillhurst is the perfect spot. Similar to Inglewood, it is close to the city’s Bow River, making it a great spot if you enjoy a good bike ride or walk near the riverfront. It’s also charming during the winter months, with string lights on display throughout the streets.

University District

This vibrant community hub located near the University of Calgary is not just for university students. It has some great community gathering spots and an active community life which is perfect if you’re a social butterfly. Even if you don’t need to be a university student to live here, it is a great option for students (if you can afford it).

Ogden

If you’re looking to rent or buy something at a more affordable price point, look to Ogden. Like many other neighbourhoods in the city, it used to be its own town before city limits scooped it up. It still maintains much of its small-town feel, though, and its historical roots as a rail town are still evident by the bustling railroad that runs alongside it.