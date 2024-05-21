These are 5 of the cutest shops to check out on a day trip from Calgary

With summer just around the corner, there are so many cute towns to visit near Calgary and even cuter shops to peruse.

If you appreciate an eclectic selection of goods, whether they’re locally made or Fair Trade, these are some fun quirky shops worth visiting.

Just 20 minutes south from Calgary city limits, you’ll find a little piece of spiritual paradise at Tribal Connection. This two-story shop is full of Fair Trade items from all over the world. If you’re looking for something to improve the energy in your home, you’ll find an abundance of crystals, incense, and lots of artisan goods.

Plus, they make the best latte’s that can also often be enjoyed while listening to live music.

Address: 41 McRae Street, Okotoks

For art lovers, this quaint gallery nestled into the picturesque community of Diamond Valley is worth the trip. It’s not just the destination, the drive out to the gallery is just as much a part of the experience. You can also stop by the Millarville Market on your way out if you plan on visiting on a weekend!

Address: 110 Centre Avenue W, Diamond Valley

This antique store truly has something for everyone, it’s absolutely MASSIVE with over 15,000 square feet, and over 60 vendors. Whether you’re on the lookout for a new antique book, tea cup, or to refurnish your apartment, you will find everything you want and more!

Address: 325 Edmonton Trail SE, Airdrie

Cochrane is a popular summer day trip for many Calgarians with its rolling hills, mountain views and of course… ice cream. But it’s also got some pretty stellar shops. The Plant Place can be found in an assuming spot just of the main road and is busting full of fresh, green, luscious plants and locally made items!

Address: 324 3rd Street, Cochrane

If you love Christmas no matter the time of year, this iconic shop in Banff is a must visit. Even if it’s 30°C+ out, if you’re in this shop it will immediately feel like Christmas time. You’ll find unique ornaments and decorations you’re sure not to find anywhere else.

Address: 133 Banff Avenue, Banff

So, there you have it. If you are looking for a bit of an adventure to go along with your shopping spree, hit up these shops just around Calgary. Best of luck!