With summer just around the corner, some big announcements have been rolling out for the city’s most anticipated seasonal events, and the Calgary Folk Festival is adding its name to the list.
This year marks the festival’s 45th year in the city, and it’s going to be a BIG party to celebrate, with over 70 artists set to take the stage.
The star-studded lineup was announced on Tuesday, and some major international performers are scheduled to perform at the festival grounds.
The Roots, Ben Howard, James Vincent McMorrow and Cowboy Junkies are just a few of the 72 artists included on the list.
The festival, which includes multiple stages throughout the July weekend, is also known for amazing food, vendors, and fun activities.
Early bird weekend passes, and single-day tickets are now on sale for a discounted price through the Calgary Folk Festival website or through Eventbrite here.
Calgary Folk Festival 2024
When: July 25 to 28
Address: Prince’s Island Park – 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting at $50 plus tax and can be purchased online here