EventsSummerConcerts

"Biggest festival yet": 70+ artists set to take the stage at Calgary Folk Festival

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 30 2024, 7:38 pm
"Biggest festival yet": 70+ artists set to take the stage at Calgary Folk Festival
Festival International de Jazz de Montréal/Facebook | @benhoward_/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Spring Bliss 2024

Sun, May 5, 10:00am

Spring Bliss 2024

Sport Chek Mother's Day Run, Walk, & Wheel

Sun, May 12, 9:00am

Sport Chek Mother's Day Run, Walk, & Wheel

SUNNY Soul Jam by Calgary ReggaeFest

Sat, June 15, 2:00pm

SUNNY Soul Jam by Calgary ReggaeFest

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

With summer just around the corner, some big announcements have been rolling out for the city’s most anticipated seasonal events, and the Calgary Folk Festival is adding its name to the list.

This year marks the festival’s 45th year in the city, and it’s going to be a BIG party to celebrate, with over 70 artists set to take the stage.

The star-studded lineup was announced on Tuesday, and some major international performers are scheduled to perform at the festival grounds.

The Roots, Ben Howard, James Vincent McMorrow and Cowboy Junkies are just a few of the 72 artists included on the list.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calgary Folk Music Festival (@calgaryfolkfest)

The festival, which includes multiple stages throughout the July weekend, is also known for amazing food, vendors, and fun activities.

Early bird weekend passes, and single-day tickets are now on sale for a discounted price through the Calgary Folk Festival website or through Eventbrite here.

Calgary Folk Festival 2024

When: July 25 to 28
Address: Prince’s Island Park – 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting at $50 plus tax and can be purchased online here

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Concerts

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop