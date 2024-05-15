6 of the best spots to go fishing in and around Calgary

Calgary is known as a hot spot for people who love the great outdoors. With so much fresh water, it’s every outdoor enthusiast’s dream, and there are plenty of fishing spots to visit both inside and just outside of the city.

According to Fishingbooker, “There’s never a bad time to fish in Alberta.” The peak summer season kicks off this month and will run through until October. Warmer waters mean livelier fish!

We’ve collected six of the best places to check out within an hour of city limits, with some tips and tricks for nabbing your next best catch wherever you choose to drop your line.

Make sure to visit the official fishing regulations, which are updated annually. This year’s 2024-2025 regulations will be published late, so anglers must follow 2023 regulations in the meantime.

Glenmore Reservoir

The Glenmore Reservoir is a picturesque spot to go fishing, boasting a number of popular fish species. Known primarily for its trout and pike, you can expect to find Northern Pike, Brown Trout, and Rainbow Trout swimming in its waters. According to Alberta regulations, the area opened to fishing for the season at the start of this month and will remain open until the end of October.

The City of Calgary has some specific rules for fishing in the Glenmore Reservoir. Fishing is not allowed from docks or ramps but feel free to hop on a non-motorized boat or find a spot along the shoreline.

If you’re looking for the best spots, a Reddit user recommends heading to the southern parts of the reservoir for some great pike fishing.

You can also check out this guide to fishing in the area.

Bow River

We have a national treasure right in our backyard. The Bow River is regularly touted as one of the best places in the country for trout fishing. Fishingbooker named it the third-best spot in Canada, coming in behind only two other Canadian fishing spots: Lake Ontario, which came in first, and BC’s Cowichan River, which came in second.

Open all year round, it’s a catch-and-release-only river. One Reddit user recommends heading to Policeman’s Flats and Bowness Park for the best fish.

Fish Creek Park

As the name suggests, Fish Creek Park has many fish to be caught. As a tributary of the Bow, it is only open for catch-and-release and is closed in the spring.

With over 100 kilometres of paved and unpaved trails, it might be hard to know where to begin. One visitor recommends checking out the area between the Ranche and Hulls Wood, according to a Reddit forum.

Elbow River

Most areas of the river open to fishing in mid-June with some inner-city spots open year-round, you’ll always want to monitor for bait bans in the area here.

Emerson Lake

If you’re up for a short drive south, Emerson Lake in High River has just been restocked! Earlier this month, the Town of High River, in collaboration with the Alberta Conservation Association (ACA), restocked Emerson Lake with 1,400 Rainbow Trout and 200 Brown Trout.

While fishing is allowed at Emerson Lake, you’ll need a valid Sport Fishing License if you’re between the ages of 16 and 65.

Chain Lakes

If you are willing to drive a little further out, Chain Lakes Provincial Park is another great spot for fishing trout and pike.

Other suggestions around the province include Pigeon Lake, Cold Lake, and, of course, the North Saskatchewan River, which is known for its Bull Trout and Lake Sturgeon.

Do you have a favourite fishing spot around Calgary that we missed? Let us know in the comments!