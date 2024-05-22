Get heated: Calgary forecast to see a 23°C temperature change soon

After a dreary May long weekend for Calgary, a big blast of heat is forecast to be on the way for the city, bringing with it a decent temperature swing, too.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary is forecast to see chillier temperatures this week, with a below-average high of 9°C today and periods of rain, before a brisk dip to an overnight low of 3°C tonight.

Tomorrow brings the chance of showers popping up in YYC with a daytime high of 11°C and an overnight low of 3°C.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 16°C on Friday followed by 15°C on Saturday and 17°C on Sunday.

Things really start to heat up after the weekend, with Monday holding a stunning daytime high of 23°C, followed by a dazzling daytime high of 26°C for Tuesday.

When you do the math between Wednesday’s overnight low and Tuesday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 23°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!

If you are hoping to get out and enjoy the warm temperatures, we have rounded up the most beautiful parks to enjoy in Calgary. And if you want even more outdoors to explore, check out some great hiking spots around YYC, too.