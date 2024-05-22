NewsWeather

Get heated: Calgary forecast to see a 23°C temperature change soon

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 22 2024, 4:07 pm
Get heated: Calgary forecast to see a 23°C temperature change soon
Alix Kreil/Shutterstock

After a dreary May long weekend for Calgary, a big blast of heat is forecast to be on the way for the city, bringing with it a decent temperature swing, too.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary is forecast to see chillier temperatures this week, with a below-average high of 9°C today and periods of rain, before a brisk dip to an overnight low of 3°C tonight.

Tomorrow brings the chance of showers popping up in YYC with a daytime high of 11°C and an overnight low of 3°C.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 16°C on Friday followed by 15°C on Saturday and 17°C on Sunday.

Things really start to heat up after the weekend, with Monday holding a stunning daytime high of 23°C, followed by a dazzling daytime high of 26°C for Tuesday.

When you do the math between Wednesday’s overnight low and Tuesday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 23°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!

Environment and Climate Change Canada

If you are hoping to get out and enjoy the warm temperatures, we have rounded up the most beautiful parks to enjoy in Calgary. And if you want even more outdoors to explore, check out some great hiking spots around YYC, too.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop