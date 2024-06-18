The Calgary Stampede is right around the corner, which largely means existing on a diet of pancake breakfasts, corn dogs and other Midway fare for 10 days straight.

However, if you’re already in need of a change, the popular vegan restaurant Padmanadi is bringing its all-vegan buffet concept to Calgary on July 7.

The vegan restaurant, which serves Indonesian-inspired dishes and vegan takes on takeout favourites, runs its buffet every month at its downtown Edmonton outpost.

Rather than adding to the long list of pancake breakfasts, Padmanadi will offer a very different dining experience for Calgarians during the Stampede festivities.

“It’s our first year in Calgary and everyone tells us how important is Stampede for this city.

Although we are not [a] pancake breakfast kinda joint, we would like to welcome you with our vegan buffet,” the restaurant announced on Instagram.

Padmanadi is known for its dishes, such as its spring rolls, vegan Kung Pao chicken, and Singapore noodles.

While the menu will change throughout the day, Padmanadi said favourites such as all-you-can-eat vegan Ginger Beef and Curry Chicken will be available.

To get involved with the deliciousness, guests can make a reservation online to ensure they’re able to claim a spot. Reservations will be for 80-minute time slots and can be booked for up to six guests.

Walk-ins will also be available, but be warned: the restaurant may be busy.

When: July 7, 2024

Where: 8835 Macleod Trail SW #110, Calgary

Price: $28 per person for adults, $20 for kids aged four to 10