Calgary Stampede 2024: 50+ new Midway food items announced

We’re officially on the countdown to the Calgary Stampede, and of course, one highlight is always the weird and wonderful Midway food.

With past heavy hitters such as mac and cheese soft-serve and deep-fried Kool-Aid, there are always some pretty big expectations of what’s to come.

But the time is finally here, with the Calgary Stampede officially revealing the new lineup of snacks and sips that we’ll be able to get our hands on at the 10-day event this year.

While you’ll still be able to get hold of everything from corn dogs to mini donuts, here are the 50+ wild new foods hitting the Stampede for 2024.

Cowboyaki – Happy Fish Little Teryaki Donuts – Those Little Donuts Korean Waffle – Burger Joint Lobster Bao – The Dumpling Hero Golden Spider Bao – The Dumpling Hero Baller Bao – The Dumpling Hero Meatball Mac & Cheese – Ogopogo Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese – Ogopogo Mac & Cheese Giant Mozza Stick On-A-Stick – Curly’s Curds Watermelon Burger – Concessions Inc. Chilean-style Hot Dog – Empanada Queen Sour Candy Soft Serve – Summerland Soft Serve Takis Mini Donuts – Tin Lizzy Old Fashioned Hot Dogs Bacon Lovers Churro Sundae – Mi Churro Cookie Monster Churro Sundae – Mi Churro Dulce De Leche Cookies – Empanada Queen Biscoff Cookie Mini Donuts – Cin City Mini Donuts Oreo Cheesecake Mini Donuts – Ogopogo Artisan Mini Donuts Lemon Meringue Mini Donuts – Ogopogo Artisan Mini Donuts Sno Cream – Raeside Cotton Candy Ube Coconut Mini Donuts – The Little Donut Bakery Ube Cream Frosting – The Little Donut Bakery Stroop Waffle Pineapple – Drink A Fruit Orange Chocolate Wat-A-Melon – Drink A Fruit Cheeseburger Ice Cream – Concessions Inc. Churro Fries – Mi Churro Dill Pickle Poutine – Attavito’s Fries Mac & Cheese Popcorn Chicken Poutine – Steve’s Fried Chicken Pickle Fry Poutine – Mr Vegetable Spicy Dill Pickle Ranch Breadsticks – BBQ Boss Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Poutine – Mardi Gras Grill Ultimate Pickle – The Poutine King Triple Pickle Poutine – Fry Guys Rick’s Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Pickle Pizza – Rick’s Pizza Mexican Street Corn Churro Fries – Mi Churro Mexican Street Corn Ice Cream – Concessions Inc. Sticky Hickory Corn Ribs – Pickles by Mr Vegetable Cowboy Breakfast Cornbread Donut Bowl – The Little Donut Bakery Hot Dog Corndogs – Mumbai Bites Dynamite Lumpia – The Hungry Beast The Chana – Wiggle Chips The Cowboy Twinkies – PK BBQ Cowboy Candy Colossal Onion – The Colossal Onion #1 Jamaican Mi Juicy Irie Rolls – Jamaican Mi Juicy Fish Pakora – Curry N Hurry The Hot Chick – BBQ Boss Wok N Go Noodles Locos In A Bag – Wok This Way Salsa Fries – Empanada Queen Siomai With Hainanese Chicken Green Rice – Bestea Bubble Tea Chicken 65 Bao Buns – Mumbai Bites Momos On A Stick – Mumbai Bites Whipped Lemonade – Drink A Fruit Ferraro Roche Bubble Tea – Bestea Bubble Tea Gold Rush Bucket – Family Squeezed Lemonade The Aloha Lemonade – Family Squeezed Lemonade Real Mango Coconut Pearl Coolers – Bestea Bubble Tea Chamoy Lemonade – Lemon Heaven

For a full description and photo of each food item, visit the Calgary Stampede Midway site here.