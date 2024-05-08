FoodStampedeFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Calgary Stampede 2024: 50+ new Midway food items announced

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 8 2024, 2:07 pm
Calgary Stampede 2024: 50+ new Midway food items announced

We’re officially on the countdown to the Calgary Stampede, and of course, one highlight is always the weird and wonderful Midway food.

With past heavy hitters such as mac and cheese soft-serve and deep-fried Kool-Aid, there are always some pretty big expectations of what’s to come.

But the time is finally here, with the Calgary Stampede officially revealing the new lineup of snacks and sips that we’ll be able to get our hands on at the 10-day event this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

While you’ll still be able to get hold of everything from corn dogs to mini donuts, here are the 50+ wild new foods hitting the Stampede for 2024.

  1. Cowboyaki – Happy Fish
  2. Little Teryaki Donuts – Those Little Donuts
  3. Korean Waffle – Burger Joint
  4. Lobster Bao – The Dumpling Hero
  5. Golden Spider Bao – The Dumpling Hero
  6. Baller Bao – The Dumpling Hero
  7. Meatball Mac & Cheese – Ogopogo Mac & Cheese
  8. Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese – Ogopogo Mac & Cheese
  9. Giant Mozza Stick On-A-Stick – Curly’s Curds
  10. Watermelon Burger – Concessions Inc.
  11. Chilean-style Hot Dog – Empanada Queen
  12. Sour Candy Soft Serve – Summerland Soft Serve
  13. Takis Mini Donuts – Tin Lizzy Old Fashioned Hot Dogs
  14. Bacon Lovers Churro Sundae – Mi Churro
  15. Cookie Monster Churro Sundae – Mi Churro
  16. Dulce De Leche Cookies – Empanada Queen
  17. Biscoff Cookie Mini Donuts – Cin City Mini Donuts
  18. Oreo Cheesecake Mini Donuts – Ogopogo Artisan Mini Donuts
  19. Lemon Meringue Mini Donuts – Ogopogo Artisan Mini Donuts
  20. Sno Cream – Raeside Cotton Candy
  21. Ube Coconut Mini Donuts – The Little Donut Bakery
  22. Ube Cream Frosting – The Little Donut Bakery
  23. Stroop Waffle Pineapple – Drink A Fruit
  24. Orange Chocolate Wat-A-Melon – Drink A Fruit
  25. Cheeseburger Ice Cream – Concessions Inc.
  26. Churro Fries – Mi Churro
  27. Dill Pickle Poutine – Attavito’s Fries
  28. Mac & Cheese Popcorn Chicken Poutine – Steve’s Fried Chicken
  29. Pickle Fry Poutine – Mr Vegetable
  30. Spicy Dill Pickle Ranch Breadsticks – BBQ Boss
  31. Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Poutine – Mardi Gras Grill
  32. Ultimate Pickle – The Poutine King
  33. Triple Pickle Poutine – Fry Guys
  34. Rick’s Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Pickle Pizza – Rick’s Pizza
  35. Mexican Street Corn Churro Fries – Mi Churro
  36. Mexican Street Corn Ice Cream – Concessions Inc.
  37. Sticky Hickory Corn Ribs – Pickles by Mr Vegetable
  38. Cowboy Breakfast Cornbread Donut Bowl – The Little Donut Bakery
  39. Hot Dog Corndogs – Mumbai Bites
  40. Dynamite Lumpia – The Hungry Beast
  41. The Chana – Wiggle Chips
  42. The Cowboy Twinkies – PK BBQ
  43. Cowboy Candy Colossal Onion – The Colossal Onion #1
  44. Jamaican Mi Juicy Irie Rolls – Jamaican Mi Juicy
  45. Fish Pakora – Curry N Hurry
  46. The Hot Chick – BBQ Boss
  47. Wok N Go Noodles Locos In A Bag – Wok This Way
  48. Salsa Fries – Empanada Queen
  49. Siomai With Hainanese Chicken Green Rice – Bestea Bubble Tea
  50. Chicken 65 Bao Buns – Mumbai Bites
  51. Momos On A Stick – Mumbai Bites
  52. Whipped Lemonade – Drink A Fruit
  53. Ferraro Roche Bubble Tea – Bestea Bubble Tea
  54. Gold Rush Bucket – Family Squeezed Lemonade
  55. The Aloha Lemonade – Family Squeezed Lemonade
  56. Real Mango Coconut Pearl Coolers – Bestea Bubble Tea
  57. Chamoy Lemonade – Lemon Heaven

For a full description and photo of each food item, visit the Calgary Stampede Midway site here.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Stampede
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop