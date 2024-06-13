Deputy Bagel, a new small-batch sourdough bagel spot, is kicking off a six-month stint in a downtown Calgary location.

Each day, Deputy Bagel will be baking up a storm at Phil & Sebastian’s Calgary Place outpost, with 250 sourdough bagels on offer.

The bagels are long-fermented, hand-rolled, and kettle-boiled, and their flavours include sea salt, sesame, everything, or asiago and rosemary.

Deputy’s bagels can also be topped with cultured butter or cream cheese in a variety of flavours.

There are also sandwiches and tartines available topped with everything from smoked salmon or smoked turkey to tomato and scallion.

Bagels can also be bought individually or as a half or full dozen to take home and enjoy.

“Bagels and delicious coffee have always been a natural pairing, and we are very grateful to @philandseb for the opportunity to bring them together,” Deputy Bagel said in an Instagram post.

Phil & Sebastian’s Calgary location is open Monday to Friday each week so if you’re looking to get a weekend bagel fix, keep your eyes peeled on Deputy Bagel’s Instagram for weekend pop-ups.

Deputy Bagels

Address: Phil & Sebastian Calgary Place – #248, 414 3rd Street SW, Calgary

