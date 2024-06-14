Two of Vanderpump Rules’ biggest stars are set to host a boozy brunch in Calgary next month.

Hot off the heels of former castmate Jax Taylor’s visit to Alberta, Calgarians will be able to get the TomTom experience right here in YYC.

That’s right: the infamous Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be jetting to Cowtown from LA to host a huge brunch at The Banquet Mahogany on July 28.

In addition to the opportunity to hang with Sandoval and Schwartz, the event will have a live DJ, welcome mimosas, Vanderpump trivia, and a candy bar.

Guests will also be able to grab items from the spot’s feature menu, in addition to specialty cocktails and mocktails.

As well as stopping off in Calgary, the Toms will also be paying a visit to Edmonton.

The pair are no strangers to Canada, having also visited Montreal earlier this year, along with Taylor.

Speaking to Dished, Schwartz gushed about this love of the Great White North.

“We love Canada,” said Schwartz, who added he’s been to Montreal five times and loved it every visit.

“I’m obsessed with Toronto, Montreal, Calgary.”

Vander Brunch with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz

When: July 28, 2024

Where: The Banquet Mahogany – 80 Mahogany Road SE #1000, Calgary

Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here

With files from Hanna McLean