FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are coming to Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Jun 14 2024, 7:09 pm
"Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are coming to Calgary

Two of Vanderpump Rules’ biggest stars are set to host a boozy brunch in Calgary next month.

Hot off the heels of former castmate Jax Taylor’s visit to Alberta, Calgarians will be able to get the TomTom experience right here in YYC.

That’s right: the infamous Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be jetting to Cowtown from LA to host a huge brunch at The Banquet Mahogany on July 28.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

In addition to the opportunity to hang with Sandoval and Schwartz, the event will have a live DJ, welcome mimosas, Vanderpump trivia, and a candy bar.

Guests will also be able to grab items from the spot’s feature menu, in addition to specialty cocktails and mocktails.

As well as stopping off in Calgary, the Toms will also be paying a visit to Edmonton.

The pair are no strangers to Canada, having also visited Montreal earlier this year, along with Taylor.

Speaking to Dished, Schwartz gushed about this love of the Great White North.

“We love Canada,” said Schwartz, who added he’s been to Montreal five times and loved it every visit.

“I’m obsessed with Toronto, Montreal, Calgary.”

Vander Brunch with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz

When: July 28, 2024
Where: The Banquet Mahogany – 80 Mahogany Road SE #1000, Calgary
Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here

With files from Hanna McLean

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop