5 nostalgic food spots to visit within an hour of Calgary

Summer may be drawing to a close, but there’s still plenty of time to hit the road, soak up the last of the summer sun, and hit up some delicious eats while you’re at it.

Luckily, Calgary and the surrounding area have plenty of charming and nostalgic spots where you can get creamy milkshakes, towering burgers, and so much more.

Get ready to hit the road and check out some of these nostalgic spots that are within an hour’s drive from the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyns Memory Lane (@evelyns.memory.lane)

This adorable High River diner offers nostalgia by the bucketful and tons of great eats to boot. At Evelyn’s Memory Lane Diner, you’ll be able to enjoy classic lunch fare, including sandwiches served on freshly baked bread that come with your choice of a side salad or soup.

Picking up a sweet treat is a must, with freshly baked pies and house-made ice cream on offer.

If that isn’t enough to entice you, Evelyn’s Memory Lane Diner also served as a location in the huge HBO series The Last Of Us.

Address: 118 4th Avenue SW, High River

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angels Drive-In (@angelsdriveinyyc)

For a trip right back to the 1960s, look no further than Angel’s Drive-In. The Bowness spot offers everything from deliciously thick milkshakes in dozens of flavours to burgers and curly fries.

Angel’s specialty is its handcrafted burgers made with 100% beef, such as the Deluxe with ketchup-based sauce, onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, or the Salisbury with homemade mushroom sauce and onions fried in butter.

The retro diner setting isn’t the only thing that feels like a time warp, as the prices are also extremely affordable.

Address: 8603 47th Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuckwagon Cafe (@thechuckwagoncafe)

The cozy spot nestled in Alberta’s foothills is incredibly popular with locals and tourists alike. Even Canadian legend Shania Twain has paid a visit.

Set in a bright red barn on the historic Cowboy Trail and adorned with country memorabilia, the Chuckwagon Cafe is the perfect spot for a road trip refuel.

Offering breakfast and lunch every day of the week, the spot is primarily known for its beef. The menu has everything from beef melts to traditional breakfasts, smoked meat hash, and more.

Address: 105 Sunset Blvd NW, Diamond Valley

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blackfoot Truckstop Diner (@blackfootdiner)

Having first opened in 1956, Blackfoot Truckstop Diner is a Calgary food institution. The diner is known for serving up all-day breakfast, epic desserts and diner staples from its Inglewood location.

No visit to Blackfoot Truckstop Diner is complete without trying its most iconic dessert, the Flapper Pie, which is a whopping six inches high and has a graham cracker crust, custard, and meringue.

From the bubblegum pink walls to the tabletop jukeboxes, it’s a throwback.

Address: 1840 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Peter’s Drive-In

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Hosehead Harwood (@whereishosehead)

Peter’s Drive-In has been a Calgary staple for burgers and shakes since it opened in 1962, and it has since expanded to Edmonton and Red Deer.

Each of its iconic burgers is made using the best ingredients, such as 100% Canadian Grade A ground chuck, real cheddar and sponge dough. Don’t miss out on the shakes either, which come in dozens of flavours and can be mixed and matched to create over 4,500 combinations.

Address: 219 16th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram