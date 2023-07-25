Buckle up in a 1960s Cadillac for a deliciously cheap ride at Angel’s Drive-In. This place is the ultimate retro haven in Bowness, having served the Calgary area since ’99.

This joint has got it all: thick milkshakes that bring all the diners to the yard, classic burgers that make us weep tears of joy, and curly fries that are a spiral of delight.

It’s also got hot dogs that will make your taste buds twist and shout.

The menu is based around a combo deal, so you choose your burger first, your side next, and your drink.

The best part about all of this? This gastronomic adventure won’t break the bank.

Angel’s Drive-In serves up nostalgia, fantastic eats, huge portions, and prices so cheap you’ll think you’ve stumbled into a 1960s time warp.

Its burgers range from $6 to $10, and you can wrap your hands around one of the many options, such as the Crispy Chicken, the Cheeseburger, Deluxe Burger, or Bowness Burger.

All of them are served on a perfectly crisped bun.

Sides can be anything from a kale salad, onion rings, French fries, poutine, curly fries, or deep-fried mushrooms.

Its sizes are small, large, and family, and will be $6, $8, or $12 respectively.

They also have nuggets, corn dogs, hot dogs, and mac and cheese bites for less than $4.

If none of that works for you, never fear. There’s have sandwiches, wraps, and donair options too.

Angel’s milkshake flavours are extensive, plus you can mix ‘n match. The unique offerings that stood out to us were bubblegum, chai tea, pumpkin spice, pina colada, and rum and butter.

We had just finished rafting down the Bow River and decided we needed to try as much as we could.

We ordered a classic cheeseburger, curly fries, and an Oreo shake. All of this set us back about $18.

Our stomach was full and satisfied.

Be sure to stop and check them out next time you’re in the NW. Trust us, its servings are so good, you’ll be “shaking” with excitement.

Angel’s Drive-In

Address: 8603 47th Avenue NW, Calgary, T3B 2A1

Phone: 403-288-1009

Instagram