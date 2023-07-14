After a hefty night of Stampeding, a group of us went to check out an iconic Calgarian staple, Blackfoot Truckstop Diner — which turned out to be a great place to cure the “Saturday scaries.”

The team here has been serving Calgary since 1956 with all-day breakfast, daily specials, and homemade desserts.

Step into a time capsule and take a seat next to their vintage jukeboxes and bright pink walls. You’ll be served by smiling staff in bubblegum pink uniforms.

This cozy diner offers a delicious experience with retro decor adorning the walls, a warm ambiance, and hearty meals.

Indulge in classic breakfast fare, milkshakes, hefty burgers and sandwiches.

Its food is prepared and packed to the brim with flavour. The portions are generous, and the prices are fantastic. Their approachable price range has been something that they have committed to for over 50 years, and it is still going strong today.

If you want quality food and an all-day breakfast without having to sacrifice your hard-earned pennies, then this is the place to be. We all ate marvellously well for approximately $15 per person.

Perhaps equally as (if not more) iconic as the diner itself is their famous Flapper Pie! Crafted on a graham-cracker crust and standing a whopping 6 inches high, this monster dessert brings the masses to this neighbourhood hangout. For only $5.50, this pie is a must-try.

Choose from their Blackfoot Originals served with shredded or homestyle hash browns ranging between $10.95 to $21.95.

If you’re feeling more of a burger vibe, you can choose from a variety of classics for no more than $15.25. Eggs your way, such as Benedicts, omelettes, or classically fried with hash browns, will be $16.25 or less.

We settled for the Working Man’s Breakfast for $10.95, served with two eggs, hash browns, toast, and either three pieces of ham, sausages, or bacon.

We also ordered the Short Stack pancakes with warm maple syrup, butter, and strawberries for $10.

It was hard to take a breath between bites as we inhaled the food on our plates.

The pancakes were fluffy and light, the bacon succulent, and the potatoes perfectly crisped. One of our friends leaned back in the booth and said, “Sh*t, that was great.” Another satisfied customer.

Dare we say this is the best diner we’ve been to in Calgary?

Whether you are a new or returning customer, you should definitely consider visiting Blackfoot Truckstop Diner.

Blackfoot Truckstop Diner

Address: 1840 9th Avenue SE, Calgary, T2G 0T8

Phone: 403-265-5964

Instagram