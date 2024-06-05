Shania Twain was spotted at Alberta's Chuckwagon Cafe

Staff at a popular Alberta eatery had a surreal service when a Canadian icon stopped by for a visit.

Legendary Canadian country star Shania Twain, who is known for huge hits including “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still The One,” paid a visit to the Chuckwagon Cafe in Diamond Valley.

Twain appeared to be keeping things lowkey in a baseball cap. However, the star took the time to pose for a photo with staff at the cafe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuckwagon Cafe (@thechuckwagoncafe)

“Some of our lucky crew got to meet one of their faves yesterday when Canadian country music legend Shania Twain stopped by,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Susan Green, a server at the Chuckwagon Cafe, told Dished that Twain had visited the cafe with her husband and friends, and at first, the staff just thought she was another tourist checking out the beautiful Alberta foothills.

“It actually wasn’t until the service was over and we were moving on to desserts that I realized when she ordered banana cream pie that it was Shania Twain,” she said.

After taking some time to process her excitement, Green took the opportunity to ask the superstar for a photo.

“I flipped her a note to ask if we could all take a picture with her. And she, most generously, said yes,” she added.

While the restaurant is primarily known for its beef, Twain is a vegetarian, but that didn’t stop the staff from ensuring she had an excellent meal.

“We were able to MacGyver a really lovely vegetarian meal for both her and her husband,” Green added.

Green also praised the star, adding that Twain “was just lovely across the board.”