5 hot new restaurants and cafes to check out in Calgary

Nothing gets our hearts racing and stomachs rumbling quite like a new restaurant opening in Calgary.

August saw no signs of slowing down for the YYC food scene, with plenty of new openings. Even for the most seasoned foodies, narrowing down exactly where to go next can be challenging.

If you’re looking for a helping hand when it comes to choosing new places to dine, we’ve compiled the hottest Calgary restaurants to check out ASAP.

Sot just opened in Calgary’s lively Inglewood neighbourhood, where it specializes in authentic Korean cuisine.

“Sot,” which translates to “cauldron” or “pot” in Korean, offers a huge array of dishes from Beef Tartare, Pork Hock Terrine, Braised Beef Short Rib (Galbi Jjim), and Soybean Rouge Duck Breast.

Another signature dish is the made-to-order Sot rice, a traditional Korean rice that can be fully customized with grilled Alberta corn, perilla leaves, Red Fox fungi mushrooms, and seafood.

Address: 1216 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

This new British-inspired pub has taken over the space previously occupied by the Rose & Crown. The cozy pub has tons of indoor seating, a large patio and bar games.

The spot focuses heavily on soccer, playing matches from some of the biggest leagues from around the world. It also serves plenty of classic British fare, such as fish and chips, bangers and mash, and so much more.

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

This Ontario-based noodle spot has just opened its second Calgary location on 17th Avenue. Specializing in hand-pulled noodles, which are popular in the city of Lanzhou in China, Mogouyan offers several different dishes, such as noodle soups, stir-fried noodles, and dry noodles.

With each dish, you can select your desired spice level and the shape and thickness of your noodles and watch Mogouyan’s expert chefs pull the noodles to perfection right in front of you.

Address: 905 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

If you have a major sweet tooth, you’ll want to check out Monster Kakigori. The spot serves enormous bowls of Japanese shaved ice loaded with toppings and plenty of unique desserts.

From Strawberry Creme Brulee shaved ice with strawberries, cookie crumbs and perfectly bruleed topping to its Mont Blanc ice cream sandwich loaded with three flavours of ice cream and purple yam, it’s well worth a visit.

Address: Dragon City Mall, Unit 139 – 328 Centre Street SE, Calgary

One of Calgary’s most popular brunch spots has just opened a brand-new location in the northwest.

Monki is well-known and loved for its decadent breakfasts, with a menu packed with everything from waffles and eggs Benedict to French toast, breakfast poutine and more.

The newly opened Crowfoot location marks Monki’s fourth in the city, with outposts in the Beltline, Greenwich, and Inglewood.

Address: 842 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary

