One of Banff’s most popular ramen spots has just opened its first Calgary location.

Ramen Arashi has finally opened its doors in Calgary’s Kensington neighbourhood, marking its first outpost in the city.

While the restaurant is currently in its soft opening stage, its grand opening will officially take place on September 24.

Ramen Arashi’s extensive menu offers several ramen varieties and aims to showcase the “best of the best” regional favourites such as Tonkotsu, Tan Tan, Shoyu and Miso ramen.

The restaurant, founded by Kentaro Seki and Yuji Yokomori, opened its first location in Banff in 2017. It swiftly became a go-to spot for ramen for tourists and locals.

Calgary is Ramen Arashi’s fifth Canadian outpost, with locations in Banff, Canmore, Victoria, and Kelowna.

Address: 240 Kensington Road NW #103, Calgary

