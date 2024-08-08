Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles is gearing up to open its second Calgary location, and it’s coming so soon.

The popular noodle spot, which hails from Ontario, is set to open its second outpost on Calgary’s bustling 17th Avenue on August 10.

If you’re unfamiliar with the restaurant, Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles specializes in the style of hand-pulled noodles seen in the city of Lanzhou in China, with dozens of delicious noodle options to try.

The spot offers dinner and a show as you watch Mogouyan’s expert staff rapidly hand-pull noodles right in front of you.

Diners in Calgary can slurp soup noodles, indulge in stir-fried noodles, or try one of the restaurant’s dry noodle options.

Once you’ve selected which noodle dish you want to try, you can also choose the kind of noodle you’d like, from angel hair to flat or thick and round, and the spice level.

The restaurant also serves an array of appetizers, from New Orleans-style chicken wings to veggie dumplings, edamame, and more.

In addition to the opening, Mogouyan has also teased that the 17th Avenue spot will be offering a brand-new menu item to try.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles opened its very first YYC outpost at Pacific Place Mall late last year, so it’s exciting to see them expanding already.

Address: 905 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

