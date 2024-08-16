A brand-new British pub is set to open in Calgary next week, and the menu will include plenty of beer, bangers, and soccer.

British-inspired pub chain Elephant & Castle is gearing up to open its first Calgary location on August 19, and Dished got a sneak peek of the space ahead of its opening.

Elephant & Castle has taken over 1503 4th Street SW, which was previously home to the Rose & Crown pub. However, the space has received a major facelift to create a cozy and comfortable atmosphere that’s perfect for chilling with a pint, watching soccer, or grabbing a quick bite to eat.

The space offers a large main bar with a huge fireplace, plenty of seating, and large TVs at every turn, so you won’t have to worry about missing a thing.

In fact, Elephant & Castle told Dished it would be able to show up to eight different matches simultaneously with some of the world’s biggest football leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Coppa Italia, and the Canadian Premier League all shown.

While soccer is a huge focus, the walls are adorned with a mix of sporting memorabilia and images of iconic British pop culture figures such as Freddie Mercury and Pink Floyd.

Upstairs, there are even more comfy leather couches, TV screens, and traditional pub games such as darts and pool. One of the most unique spots is the “library,” a more secluded nook within the pub that houses seating and another TV screen if you’re looking for a quieter area.

The menu offers plenty of British-inspired fare and bar snacks, including bangers and mash, pies, fish and chips, burgers, and handhelds. For drinks, there will be both local craft and imported beer, as well as a selection of cocktails and wines.

Will you be checking out Elephant & Castle when it opens?

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

