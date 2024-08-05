Calgary has plenty of drool-worthy brunches, but if you’re looking for somewhere new, one of the city’s most popular spots to pick up a breakfast of champions has opened a brand-new location.

Monki Breakfast Club & Bistro has opened its newest outpost in Calgary’s Northwest at 842 Crowfoot Crescent NW.

The opening marks Monki’s fourth outpost in the city, with existing locations in the Beltline, Inglewood and Greenwich.

Monki is well-known and loved for its decadent breakfasts, with a menu packed with everything from waffles and eggs Benedict to French toast, poutine and more.

Some Monki favourites include the Reverse French Toast with cream cheese, strawberry compote and a white chocolate and hazelnut drizzle.

If you’re craving something savoury, the Brisket Poutine is a meat lover’s dream. It features slow-braised beef brisket, truffle ricotta, hashbrowns, a poached egg, and hollandaise.

The drinks on offer are just as impressive, with offerings such as boozy coffees, mimosas and beermosas.

Brunch fanatics are going to want to go and check out the new space ASAP!

Address: 842 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary

