If you’re looking for a new place to grab dessert in Calgary, a brand-new shaved ice spot has just opened in Chinatown, and you’ll need to come hungry!

Monster Kakigori, a new spot serving Japanese shaved ice desserts, has just opened in Calgary. Believe us when we say the desserts are truly monstrous — in the best way imaginable.

These bowls are not for the faint of heart, with towering mounds of shaved ice and boatloads of different toppings. We couldn’t wait to check them out in person.

We got to Dragon City Mall just as Monster Kakigori was opening, and the counter seats quickly filled up. So you’ll want to get down early if you want to tackle one of the bowls, as they aren’t travel-friendly.

First, we tackled Momo Mountain, and it was just as enormous as you’d imagine. The heaping of shaved ice is covered in yogurt sauce, white peach compote, and vanilla ice cream, with a whole white peach perched on top.

It was beautiful to look at, but luckily, the flavour was just as impressive. The white peach was delicious and sweet and balanced nicely with the yogurt. Unless you’re incredibly hungry, this is not a dessert for eating solo so be sure to bring some pals to help you out.

While we were there, it would have been rude not to check out the Strawberry Creme Brulee shaved ice. It was smothered with strawberries, dotted with cookie crumbs, and topped with a perfectly crispy and sweet topping. This one had a strawberry cheesecake vibe, and we would definitely get it again.

If you’re not up to the task of tackling the mountains of shaved ice, most of them are also available in a regular cup that’s easy to take on the go.

Don’t miss out on Monster Kakigori’s other dessert options, either. One highlight is its Mont Blanc ice cream sandwich, which is a Japanese melon pon stuffed with vanilla, black sesame, and matcha ice cream. It’s then topped with purple yam, which essentially looks like purple spaghetti, gold flakes and a strawberry.

The spot also offers scoops of housemade ice cream, and matcha and hojicha lattes to wash everything down.

Monster Kakigori

Address: Dragon City Mall, Unit 139 – 328 Centre Street SE, Calgary

Instagram