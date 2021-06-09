4 highly anticipated restaurants opening on 17th Ave soon

New Calgary restaurants are our three favourite words, and it looks like 17th Ave is about to be a hot spot for fresh eats.

The bustling avenue has some exciting new and existing concepts set to open soon, and we’ve rounded them up so you can keep tabs on their openings and get extra pumped.

Here are four highly anticipated restaurants opening on 17th Ave soon.

One of Calgary’s favourite family of cafes, Higher Ground, has announced a new location is in the works. The coffee shop, which operates two locations in Kensington and Capitol Hill, will be opening at 715 17th Avenue SW, the former address of a notable Starbucks.

Address: 715 17th Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram

New handheld destination Saucy Burger is slated to take over a prominent location on Calgary’s 17th Ave. This concept will be opening in the former address of Nellie’s Cosmic Cafe, which closed last spring after 20 years of business. Brought to us by Chef Michael Dekker (SAIT, Rouge), Saucy Burger is promising patrons a family-friendly burger menu.

Address: 1001 17th Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram

The Halal Guys is opening its first Calgary location soon, and that means folks in YYC will finally get a taste of the iconic brand’s delicious eats. The food cart turned fast-food chain originated in NYC in the ’90s and has since amassed a cult-like following. Its menu is popular for sandwiches and platters packed with chicken and/or gyro.

Address: 17th Avenue, Calgary

Instagram

Porch is set to be the perfect place to spend sunny days and warm summer evenings on 17th Ave this year, sipping on a drink, people watching and enjoying the open air.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Facebook | Instagram